Night Court: Indira G Wilson Reflects on Roz's LGBTQ+ Story & More

Indira G Wilson (Him) reflected on NBC's Night Court revival, working with Marsha Warfield, and Roz's LGBTQ+ story leading to her wedding.

Indira G Wilson has accomplished much in her over 25+ year career, appearing in over 50 projects since her debut in 1999's Cold Feet. In recent years, she's made a big splash on the AppleTV+ legal drama Truth Be Told and CBS's remake of the action series The Equalizer. While promoting her work on the psychological sports horror film Him, Wilson spoke to Bleeding Cool about her groundbreaking role as Loretta, the wife of Marsha Warfield's Roz Russell in the NBC Night Court revival, and her two-episode stint.

Night Court is the legacy sequel from Dan Rubin of the original Reinhold Weege series that brings back DA-turned public defender Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) into the fold as he's recruited by Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), the daughter of the late original series lead Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson) to return to serve the law, and provide guidance in the process. As most of the original cast passed, Warfield was the other surviving cast member from the Weege series to return, reprising her role as Roz Russell, a retired bailiff, in a recurring role. One significant difference from the original series is that Roz came out in the new show when it might not have been permitted during the original NBC run from 1984 to 1992.

Night Court: Indira G Wilson Reflects on Being Part of Series History as Roz's Spouse

You've got to be part of the 'Night Court' reboot, and you had a two-episode stint on there. What did you like most about playing Loretta and your fondest memory of your time there?

What an honor it was to be Roz's wife. You have no idea what it felt like to be connected with Marsha Warfield in that way. That will be forever, but I'll always be Roz's wife. I hope that we don't get divorced in the future. I know the show has ended, and they were really working hard to do a wonderful reboot and tribute to the previous show. That was also a lovely cast and set. That will be one of the biggest highlights of my career. It made my life to be her wife [laughs]. It was everything.

I recall speaking with Marsha about this, and the one thing that stood out to me was that she was glad to have this out at this time. She mentioned that if a gay wedding had been up in the original series, the ceremony would have been taken less seriously. She was happy she was afforded the dignity like everything else and not become a joke. I was wondering if you maybe felt the same way about how the times have changed.

Absolutely. It was wonderful to be a part of that culture change because if they had made it even a joke back during the original series, to me, that would have been amazing, since we had come so far from what you could have represented on television. It meant a lot to me, not only for just being an LGBTQ+ story, but also for women of a certain age, black women of a certain age, that wedding represented a lot of the culture shifts we had gone through, and the progress that we have made up to that point. It was wonderful to be able to honor so many different areas at the same time.

Night Court, which also stars Lacretta, India de Beaufort, Nyambi Nyambi, Gary Anthony Williams, and Kapil Talwalkar, is available on Peacock. Universal's Him, which also stars Marlon Wayans, Tariq Withers, Julia Fox, and Tim Heidecker, is available in theaters.

