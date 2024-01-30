Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: melissa rauch, nbc, Night Court, season 2, Seth Meyers

Night Court: Melissa Rauch on Tonight's Episode, Kunal Nayyar & More

Along with a preview for tonight's episode, Night Court star Melissa Rauch discusses upcoming guest star/The Big Bang Theory co-star Kunal Nayyar and more with late-night host Seth Meyers.

The night before series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court S02E05: "The Wrath of Comic-Con," Rauch began hitting the talk show & late-night circuit to start getting the word out about two really big episodes on the way. Tonight, Dan (Larroquette) gets a whole new perspective on the "comic-con life" by going "Star Trek" when Wendie Malick's guest-starring character re-enters Dan's life. Of course, this isn't Larroquette's first time embracing his inner Klingon. In the 1984 film Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Larroquette was tapped for the role of Maltz – one of big-bad Commander Kruge's (Christopher Lloyd) officers. Meanwhile, Abby (Rauch) has to dole out some harsh truths to a childhood "friend" (Jessica St. Clair).

Next week, The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar (astrophysicist Raj) will be reuniting with co-star Rauch (microbiologist Bernadette), playing the role of world-renowned fashion designer Martini Toddwallis. Those were two of the many topics that Rauch discussed with Seth Meyers when she stopped by NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers – with a preview for tonight kicking things off and Rauch discussing teaming back up with Nayyar beginning at the seven-minute mark in the video above.

And for a personal perspective regarding how her late-night one-on-one went with Meyers (we can so relate to the "hands" issue), here's a look at what Rauch had to share on social media:

And here's a look at Rauch's posts from earlier today previewing what's to come with tonight's episode of NBC's Night Court:

Night Court Season 2 Ep. 5 "The Wrath of Comic-Con" Preview

Night Court Season 2 Episode 5 "The Wrath of Comic-Con": When Dan (John Larroquette) finds a potential love connection with a woman (Wendie Malick) who has sworn to destroy him, Dan takes drastic measures, which includes fully embracing the wondrous world of Comic-Con. Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Rauch) is forced to confront the fact that she might actually dislike someone when a childhood "friend" (Jessica St. Clair) comes to visit.

Here's a Look at NBC's Season 2 Overview…

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

