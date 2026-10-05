Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: night of the living dead, Room418

Night of the Living Dead Getting Microdrama Adaptation From Room418

The upcoming microdrama adaptation of Night of the Living Dead will help kick off the new horror streaming app, Room418.

Article Summary Night of the Living Dead is getting a new microdrama adaptation to help launch Room418’s horror streaming app.

Room418 will focus on vertical-first horror originals, with 10 projects in development from emerging genre creators.

The Night of the Living Dead update aims to spotlight global horror voices and stories built for mobile viewing.

George A. Romero’s classic remains the gold standard, even as another Night of the Living Dead version arrives.

Night of the Living Dead has had many adaptations over the years, and now a new version is being produced to help launch a new service. Room418 is making the popular horror story into a microdrama to help launch its app, which will feature "vertical-first originals at the center of a dedicated destination for horror fans, alongside curated programming in vertical, horizontal, and mixed formats." Okay then. They plan to work with emerging artists and new voices in horror for the service, with 10 projects in various stages of development. Deadline had the news of the new version of Night of the Living Dead.

Night Of The Living Dead In A Brand New Way

"What makes horror so interesting globally is that fear is universal, but the mythology is local," said Dylen Postnikoff, co-founder and CEO. "Every market has its own stories, folklore, and voices, and horror audiences are unusually willing to cross borders to discover them. At the same time, mobile has changed where discovery actually happens. We're building Room418 to connect a global genre audience with a new generation of creators and stories designed for the way people are watching now."

Night of the Living Dead was originally the brainchild of iconic horror master George A. Romero. Unfortunately, due to a distributor error, it has been in the public domain for its entire life. Over the years, numerous versions of the story have appeared in other films, comic books, novels, and more. None holds a candle to the original, though. Do we really need another version of this story, including in a format that most will find baffling? Nope. Will that ever stop anyone from doing it? Also nope. The concept of vertical programming makes no sense to me; I bet they abandon it quickly. Hopefully, their version of this horror classic will do it justice.

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