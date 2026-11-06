Posted in: NJPW, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: njpw, NJPW of America, TV Asahi, wrestling

NJPW of America to Close and Enter Liquidation

New Japan Pro-Wrestling will liquidate its U.S. subsidiary but says North American events will continue with backing from the TV Asahi group.

Article Summary NJPW will close New Japan Pro-Wrestling of America and place the subsidiary into liquidation.

The promotion says North American events will continue with support from the TV Asahi group.

NJPW cited management-resource optimization but gave no liquidation timetable.

NJPW Academy has confirmed it will close; staffing, office, shop, STRONG-title, timetable, and next-event details remain unresolved.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) will close and liquidate its U.S. subsidiary, New Japan Pro-Wrestling of America Inc., the promotion announced Friday. NJPW said the subsidiary will "cease operations and enter liquidation." The company attributed the decision to an effort to "optimize allocation of management resources in a rapidly changing business environment." It did not provide an effective date or a timetable for the liquidation, and serves as the latest fallout after the company's change in ownership earlier this year.

NJPW's U.S. Subsidiary Opened in 2019

NJPW established the subsidiary in November 2019 to promote the company in the United States and overseas. The subsidiary became associated with NJPW's American operations during the launch of the weekly NJPW Strong series and events including Resurgence and Battle in the Valley. However, the market into which NJPW entered, one where WWE was a dominant monopoly, swiftly changed with the launch of AEW, which quickly surged to become the second biggest promotion and the premiere alternative option.

Despite the closure of NJPW of America, NJPW did not announce a withdrawal from North America. The company instead said future events in the region will be supported through the wider TV Asahi group. NJPW also remained active in the United States this year, holding the opening night of G1 Climax 36 at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, in July 2026.

Closure Follows NJPW Ownership Change

The restructuring comes months after a major change in NJPW's ownership. Bushiroad agreed on May 27, 2026, to transfer all of its NJPW shares to TV Asahi and CyberAgent, and with the ownership change finalized in June. The transaction made NJPW a consolidated subsidiary of TV Asahi, with CyberAgent as another major shareholder. Bleeding Cool previously reported the ownership change and its broader implications for NJPW's distribution strategy.

NJPW's initial November 6 announcement did not address the NJPW Academy. However, F4WOnline later reported that the Academy separately confirmed it will close. NJPW Academy succeeded the former LA Dojo program at the Carson facility after the LA Dojo became NJPW Academy in March 2023. NJPW's November 6 notice also did not address the Carson-based NJPW of America office, Tokon Shop Global, or the promotion's STRONG-branded championships, and the announcement did not identify the next North American event. Those unresolved details, along with the liquidation timetable, will show how much of the subsidiary's work is transferred elsewhere within the company and how NJPW intends to operate in the region under the new structure.

The dissolution of another American wrestling programs comes as AEW's roster is quite full, with the company declining to hire many recent WWE departures amidst that company's own cost-cutting measures. Bleeding Cool wishes the best to the talent and crew of NJPW of America.

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