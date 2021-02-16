NJPW Stars, X-Division Title Match Set for Impact Wrestling Tonight

Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV and Twitch tonight at 8PM Eastern time, and the show is already shaping up with fallout from No Surrender and the addition of NJPW to the three-way crossover with Impact and AEW. Impact has announced two matches for the show tonight, another match for the pre-show, and the NJPW appearance ahead of tonight's episode, with more to be added during the show.

First of all, Juice Robinson and David Finlay will be in the Impact Zone, as the multi-promotion crossover between Impact and AEW gets even bigger. Will there be any wrestling promotions left that haven't gotten involved in this at some point?

Josh Alexander won a triple threat Revolver match at No Surrender to earn a chance to challenge for the X-Division Championship. Also at No Surrender, TJP successfully defended his title from a challenge by Rohit Raju, inspired by his idol, Donald Trump, earning an acquittal at his Impeachment trial. Can Alexander carry on his momentum from No Surrender, or is TJP still riding too high from owning the libs?

Speaking of that Revolver match, some of the other competitors will be facing off in a fatal four-way on Impact tonight.

And finally, an hour before Impact goes on the air, the new pre-show, Before the Impact, will air. On that show, Decay will rehash their match with XXXL from No Surrender, except XXXL won't have Tenille Dashwood on their side this time.

Impact airs at 8PM Eastern on AXS TV and streams live at the same time for free on Twitch. If all of that is too much for you, the esteemed El Presidente will be here later tonight to recap the show on Bleeding Cool.