Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue

No Boston Blue Tonight? Get Ready for "Crisis" & "Chaos" in December

CBS's Boston Blue returns next month with the start of a three-episode event: S02E07: "Crisis" and S02E08: "Chaos." Here's an early look...

Article Summary Boston Blue returns to CBS in December with a three-episode event starting with S02E07 “Crisis” on December 11.

Boston Blue S02E07 sees Baez’s daughter Elena kidnapped on Sarah’s wedding day, sending Danny and Lena into a frantic hunt.

Boston Blue S02E08 “Chaos” raises the stakes as Elena’s kidnapping exposes a shocking conspiracy and pressure closes in.

Marisa Ramirez returns as Maria Baez, with Amaury Nolasco guest-starring as Elena’s cartel-linked father Arturo Muñoz.

Does it suck that the holidays and college basketball are messing around with CBS's killer Friday night lineup? Yup, but if you're a fan of CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier & Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue, consider this a time to rest and relax. Because when the "Blue Bloods" spinoff returns next month, it's bringing "Crisis" and "Chaos" with it. We've got the official overviews and image galleries for the first two episodes of a major three-episode event (December 11th's S02E07: "Crisis" and December 18th's S02E08: "Chaos"), along with the trailer for "Crisis" below. We don't want to spoil what you're about to see, but we can tell you that it involves the return of Marisa Ramirez's Maria Baez, and Amaury Nolasco guest-starring as Arturo Muñoz, Elena's biological father. Here's a look…

Boston Blue Season 2 – S02E07 & S02E08 Previews

Boston Blue Season 2 Episode 7: "Crisis" – When Baez's daughter Elena is kidnapped the morning of Sarah's wedding, the Reagans and Silvers launch a desperate search to bring her home. As Danny and Lena pursue a lead involving Arturo Muñoz (Amaury Nolasco), Elena's biological father and former head of the Mano Sangriento cartel, the investigation takes an unexpected turn. Also, Mae turns to Congressman Phil Verbeck for help with the investigation, and Sean and Jonah are forced to make a difficult choice when a fellow officer is caught in the crossfire, in part one of a three-episode event. Story by Terence Paul Winter & Dave Metzger and directed by Sherwin Shilati.

Boston Blue Season 2 Episode 8: "Chaos" – As Danny and Lena search for Elena and Arturo Muñoz, the investigation into Elena's kidnapping uncovers a shocking conspiracy. Also, Sarah faces mounting pressure from Chief Lanigan over Danny and Lena's rogue operation, and Sean and Jonah's commanding officer puts them to the test, in part two of a three-episode event. Story by Terence Paul Winter & Dave Metzger and directed by Sherwin Shilati.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston. Marg Helgenberger ("CSI" franchise, All Rise) will guest-star in a recurring role as Sarah's estranged biological mother, Gwen Silver.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

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