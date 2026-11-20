Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

No Fire Country Tonight? Check Out These S05E07 & S05E08 Previews

No new Fire Country tonight? No need to worry, because we've got early previews for S05E07: "Fight the Future" and S05E08: "Let It Burn."

Article Summary Fire Country returns to CBS on December 11 with S05E07, “Fight the Future,” after holiday and basketball delays.

Fire Country S05E07 sends Station 42 into a frozen industrial rescue as Sharon faces a life-or-death secret.

Fire Country S05E08, “Let It Burn,” hits December 18 as Bode and Manny face an impossible choice for Edgewater.

CBS released a Fire Country S05E07 trailer, with both episodes written by Eric Guggenheim and David Gould.

Just because the holidays and college basketball are pushing back CBS's Friday night lineup until December doesn't mean that it's too early to check out what's ahead with the next two episodes of CBS's Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country. First up, we have the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for December 11th's S05E07: "Fight the Future," followed by the official overview and image gallery for December 18th's S05E08: "Let It Burn" – and that's all waiting for you below:

Fire Country Season 5 – S05E07 & S05E08 Previews

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 7: "Fight the Future" – While Station 42 races to save a man buried in a frozen industrial accident, Sharon finds herself trapped in a desperate life-or-death situation that threatens to expose a dangerous secret. Written by Eric Guggenheim & David Gould and directed by Gabriel Correa.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 8: "Let It Burn" – When a dangerous ultimatum threatens Sharon and everything Station 42 stands for, Bode and Manny face an impossible choice that puts the future of Edgewater on the line. Written by Eric Guggenheim & David Gould and directed by Gabriel Correa.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Olivia Thirlby (Wonder Man) joins the cast in the series regular role of Cecilia Jade "CJ" Ryan, a quick-witted, fiercely independent, blue-collar, decorated urban firefighter who bolted her station house and city for mysterious reasons. Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

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