Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

No Sheriff Country Tonight? Check Out These S02E07 & S02E08 Previews

No new Sheriff Country tonight? We have previews for Dec. 11th's S02E07: "Stand Your Ground" & Dec. 18th's S02E08: "Justice Delayed."

Article Summary Sheriff Country returns to CBS on Dec. 11 with S02E07 "Stand Your Ground," and the first trailer is now here.

In Sheriff Country S02E07, Mickey probes a brutal assault as public pressure and new tech threaten the case.

Sheriff Country S02E08 "Justice Delayed" hits Dec. 18, with Mickey and Cassidy pulled into a murder probe.

Noah Reid guest-stars as Dr. Hudson "Hud" Henshaw, with CBS eyeing an Edgewater medical spinoff if it clicks.

We know! We know! The combination of college basketball and the holidays is doing serious damage to CBS's Friday night lineup – but hope is on the horizon once December hits. To that end, we have a look at the official overview and trailer for the December 11th episode of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country, S02E07: "Stand Your Ground," as well as the official overview and image gallery for December 18th's S02E08: "Justice Delayed" – and that's all waiting for you below:

Sheriff Country Season 2: S02E07 & S02E08 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 7: "Stand Your Ground" – Mickey investigates a violent assault that rattles the community while mounting public pressure and a controversial new technology threaten to derail the case, and Cassidy is forced to confront a dangerous chapter from her past. Written by Seth Harrington and directed by Nicole Rubio.

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 8: "Justice Delayed" – When a domestic abuse survivor becomes the prime suspect in a shocking murder, Mickey must navigate mounting political pressure and conflicting loyalties as Cassidy fights to ensure the investigation reveals the truth. Written by Jamie Conway and directed by Nicole Rubio.

Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Lestat) has been tapped to appear in one episode this season and will potentially lead a medical-based spinoff series in the same universe as Fire Country and Sheriff Country. Reid plays Dr. Hudson "Hud" Henshaw, Edgewater Memorial Hospital's ("Edge Med") Chief of Emergency Medicine, during the episode, and would continue as the lead in the Edgewater-set spinoff series if CBS gives it the green light.

Charming and quick-witted, but rough-around-the-edges, Hud was born and raised in the outlaw hinterland known as Deadwater. He is the proud son of convicted felons, yet refused to take the family's drug money to pay for medical school. He is a passionate doctor who embodies his oath to 'first do no harm,' yet is not one to shy away from a good bar fight. A man deeply committed to the community he grew up in, he is a restless soul all the same.

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