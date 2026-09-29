Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: nocturne

Nocturne Trailer: Apple TV Previews Schreiber, Beetz & Graham-Starrer

Hitting Apple TV on October 30th, here's the official trailer for Nocturne, starring Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz, and Stephen Graham.

Article Summary Apple TV has released the official Nocturne trailer, previewing the new crime drama ahead of its October 30 debut.

Nocturne stars Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz, and Stephen Graham in a tense adaptation of Lars Kepler’s novel.

The 10-episode Apple TV series opens with a two-episode premiere and promises a gripping serial killer showdown.

John Hlavin and Rowan Joffe co-showrun Nocturne, with Tim Van Patten directing the first two episodes.

Apple TV hopes its impressive run of critically acclaimed and award-winning shows continues next month when the gripping and highly anticipated drama Nocturne makes its two-episode debut on Friday, October 30th. Based on the internationally bestselling crime novel The Sandman by Lars Kepler, and starring Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), and Stephen Graham (Adolescence), the 10-episode drama was developed for television, co-showrun, written, and executive produced by John Hlavin, and created for television, co-showrun, written, and executive produced by Rowan Joffe. To make it official, the streamer released new key art and the official trailer – with both waiting for you below:

Apple TV's Nocturne tells the story of Jonah Lynn (Schreiber), an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who, tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia, moves to a small town in Western Pennsylvania for a quiet life. But, as the town and his family come under attack from the diabolically cunning serial killer Jurek Walter (Graham), Jonah must protect all that he holds dear. When the desperate search for Jurek's last missing victim forces Jonah to send his surrogate daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Beetz), up against Jurek, how far will Jonah go? The ensemble cast also includes Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan, and Gary Carr.

Kepler is one of the bestselling thriller authors in the world, with their ten published crime novels (the "Joona Linna" series) selling a total of 20 million copies globally, and translated into 40 languages and distributed in over 170 territories. Set to hit Apple TV on October 30th, here's a look at the official trailer for Nocturne:

Produced for Apple TV by A+E Studios in association with Range Studios, the series is created for television, written, and executive-produced by Joffe, and developed for television, written, and executive-produced by Showrunner Hlavin. Emmy, Peabody & DGA Award winner Tim Van Patten directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer. In addition to starring, Schreiber executive produces, and Beetz executive produces via her Sleepy Poppy production company. Author Lars Kepler (Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril and Alexander Ahndoril), Øystein Karlsen, David Rysdahl, Dorothy Fortenberry, and Niclas Salomonsson also serve as executive producers, while Julie Herrin serves as co-executive producer. Academy Award winner and Emmy nominee Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson executive produce for A+E Studios. Heather Kadin, Peter Micelli, and Jack Whigham executive produce for Range Studios.

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