NXT Preview For 5/4: Finn Balor Returns & A Women's Tag Title Match

Hey gang! Tonight's episode of NXT will see the return of former champion Finn Balor for the first time since he lost the title to Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver weeks ago. But the main event tonight is definitely the tag team Street Fight match between NXT Women's tag champs Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon taking on Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell with the titles on the line.

In a preview of tonight's action from WWE.com, here's how the company previews the tag team Street Fight:

Can The Way make the third time the charm? Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell certainly hope so as they challenge Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles in a Street Fight this Tuesday night. The Way have coveted the championships since their unveiling, but Blackheart & Moon represent the constant hurdle they've been unable to clear. LeRae & Hartwell came up short in their Dusty Classic Semifinal Match in February and failed to dethrone Blackheart & Moon at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. This encounter figures to be much more brutal, and LeRae & Hartwell already set a savage tone with merciless ambush last week on NXT, capped off by Hartwell smashing a vase over Blackheart's head. Have The Way unlocked the ruthlessness they need to capture the gold? Or have they only lit a fire in their adversaries? See who walks out with the titles this Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

In addition, tonight's NXT will open with the Falls Count Anywhere match between Leon Ruff and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and we'll also see the team of Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher take on Grizzled Young Veterans in tag team action to see who will be the team to challenge MSK for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

To see all of this and more, tune in at 8 pm tonight on the USA Network.