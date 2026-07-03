Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: America 250, Fourth of July, july 4th

NYC Times Square Ball Drop Rings in July 4th, Honors America's 250th

After hanging with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, it was time for the big ball drop in NYC's Times Square to help usher in July 4th.

Article Summary NYC’s Times Square staged a special July 4th ball drop, replacing the New Year’s Eve Ball for America’s 250th.

CNN’s Independence Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen led into the midnight July 4th celebration.

Three Times Square livestreams captured the July 4th ball drop as crowds gathered for the nationwide celebration.

Dave Chappelle also joined Cooper and Cohen, teasing a possible Chappelle’s Show return and joking about Travis Kelce.

Though we've been enjoying a midyear visit with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen for CNN's Independence Eve Live with Anderson & Andy: Celebrating 250, there have been numerous celebrations across the country in honor of America's 250th birthday this Saturday, July 4th. And yet, all roads led to NYC's Times Square, where the New Year's Eve Ball was replaced with a ball drop for the nation's huge celebration.

Here's a look at the big moment from three livestreams set in Times Square, followed by one of the highlights from Cooper and Cohen's night:

Chappelle: Show Return, Travis Kelce; Drops F-Bomb with Cooper, Cohen

Over the past few months, we've heard rumblings that comedians Dave Chappelle and Neal Brennan's sketch comedy series Chappelle's Show could be returning. During separate interviews and events in April and May, Chappelle has expressed interest in returning to the sketch comedy and music series – even pitching the idea of having Eddie Murphy join him to honor Eddie Murphy's brother and Chappelle's friend, Charlie Murphy. We got another update on that very topic when Chappelle checked in with Cooper and Cohen earlier tonight, before July 4th kicked in. Though the time delay was brutal at times, and Chappelle dropped an F-bomb after Cohen dropped a "shitty," Chappelle shared that he was feeling pretty positive, noting that it "possibly could happen," with Eddie Murphy along. In addition, Chappelle offered some thoughts on Travis Kelce, who just married Taylor Swift earlier today, attending one of his shows during his bachelor's night – noting that he was "shocked" because he had never seen "a whoreless bachelor party" before.

Here's a look at what Chappelle had to share about Kelce (and thanks to Acyn and Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod for the social media post):

Cohen: Travis Kelce came to see your San Diego show. It looked like it was his bachelor party when he came to see you, did you interact with him at all that night? Chappelle: Well, of course I did. I was shocked, I had never seen anything like that. A whoreless bachelor party.… pic.twitter.com/8144flCmfD — Acyn (@Acyn) July 4, 2026

Dave Chappelle just got on CNN saying fuck while smoking a cigarette and everything was awkward 😂 pic.twitter.com/hsTOmXG8L6 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 4, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!