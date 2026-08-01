Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Oba Femi, wrestling, Wwe summerslam

Oba Femi Beats Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam Night One

Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar in Hell in a Cell at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One! This is how you build stars the RIGHT way! 🔥🦝

Article Summary Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell Match at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One in Minneapolis! 🔥🔥🔥

This rubber match victory shows how WWE builds stars the RIGHT way, unlike Tony Khan who doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😤😤😤

The Chadster watched from the abandoned Blockbuster Video with the raccoon family, and even little Shane Raccoon is recovering from AEWitis thanks to WWE's excellence! 🦝🦝🦝

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night Two tomorrow features Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, an Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match, and more! 🎉🎉🎉

Wow, what a night at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One! 🎉🎉🎉 The Chadster is writing to you from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 😤😤😤 But The Chadster must say, watching Oba Femi defeat Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has given The Chadster such hope for the future of professional wrestling! 💪💪💪

Oba Femi Defeats Brock Lesnar in Hell in a Cell at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One

The Chadster has been keeping the raccoon family updated on all the action tonight, and let The Chadster tell you, this Hell in a Cell match was exactly what wrestling is supposed to be! 🔥🔥🔥 WWE knows how to make stars the RIGHT way, unlike AEW, which just throws together random matches with no rhyme or reason and expects people to care. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡😡😡 Vincent K. Raccoon chittered with approval when Oba Femi secured the victory over Lesnar, and even little Shane Raccoon, who has been suffering from AEWitis after being exposed to recent AEW Dynamite episodes, perked up during this match! 🦝🦝🦝 The Chadster thinks Shane might finally be on the road to recovery, and it's all thanks to Triple H's brilliant booking! 🙏🙏🙏 This was the rubber match in the Femi-Lesnar trilogy, and Oba had put his world championship opportunity on hold just to settle things with Brock inside the demonic structure. Now THAT'S storytelling! 📖📖📖 Tony Khan could never understand the art of building a rivalry over time with real stakes and emotional investment. He just books whatever gets a cheap pop on Twitter, which is so unfair to fans who want actual wrestling! 😤😤😤

The Chadster watched as Oba Femi emerged victorious, and The Chadster couldn't help but think about how WWE is creating the next generation of superstars through proper developmental systems and smart booking decisions. 🌟🌟🌟 This is how you elevate talent! You don't just sign every ex-WWE wrestler and expect them to be stars, or worse, elevate people who didn't even pay their dues in NXT. You BUILD them! Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😠😠😠 Hunter Raccoon brought The Chadster a half-eaten Snickers bar during the match, which The Chadster is pretty sure he scavenged from the Target dumpster three blocks away. 🍫🍫🍫 The Chadster was so engrossed in the action that The Chadster barely noticed the raccoon family had also dragged in an old WrestleMania XIX VHS tape as a gift. They really do understand quality wrestling! 📼📼📼

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One Showcases WWE's Dominance

What a complete card tonight! 🎊🎊🎊 Earlier in the evening, CM Punk retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes with an assist from the returning Randy Orton, Liv Morgan retained the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY, Gunther defeated and retired Nick Aldis, Fatal Influence defeated The Bella Twins and Paige (with the Bellas turning on Paige afterward!), and LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys defeated Jacob Fatu and The Usos. Every single match was booked with purpose and direction! 👏👏👏

The Chadster must share something with readers. 😰😰😰 Last night, The Chadster had another one of those nightmares about Tony Khan. The Chadster was running through the aisles of this very abandoned Blockbuster Video, desperately searching for a copy of SummerSlam 2002 on DVD, when suddenly all the lights went out. 🌙🌙🌙 The Chadster could hear footsteps behind the shelves, getting closer and closer. When The Chadster turned around, Tony Khan was there, wearing nothing but a Hell in a Cell referee shirt, holding a White Claw in each hand. 😱😱😱 He started chasing The Chadster through the store, knocking over displays of classic WWE pay-per-views, getting closer and closer until The Chadster could feel his breath on the back of The Chadster's neck. Just as he was about to catch The Chadster, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, with Stephanie Raccoon staring at The Chadster with concerned little raccoon eyes. 🦝🦝🦝 Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading The Chadster's dreams! It's creepy and weird! 😡😡😡

But back to the wrestling! 📺📺📺 The point is that WWE is firing on all cylinders, and tomorrow night's WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night Two promises even more excellence! Roman Reigns defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins, there's an Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match featuring Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, and Chelsea Green, Penta defends the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable, Trick Williams puts the United States Championship on the line against Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn faces Finn Bálor to determine the next Undisputed WWE Championship challenger, and Danhausen takes on Dominik Mysterio! 🎪🎪🎪 The Chadster knows that some people will probably say that AEW could book a card like this, but they'd be wrong. 🙅🙅🙅 AEW just throws matches together without any real story or consequence, while WWE carefully crafts each bout to mean something. That's the difference between a professional wrestling company and whatever Tony Khan is running! 💼💼💼

As The Chadster sits here on the floor of this Blockbuster, surrounded by the raccoon family who have become The Chadster's only companions (Linda Raccoon is currently grooming Vincent K. Raccoon, it's actually quite sweet 🦝❤️🦝), The Chadster can't help but feel grateful that WWE is still out there, showing the world what real professional wrestling looks like. Night One of SummerSlam 2026 has been absolutely spectacular, and The Chadster can't wait for Night Two tomorrow! 🌟🌟🌟 If only The Chadster still had the Mazda Miata, The Chadster could be cruising around Minneapolis right now, blasting Smash Mouth's "All Star" and celebrating WWE's excellence. 🚗🚗🚗 "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play!" That's what Oba Femi did tonight! He got his game on! But instead, The Chadster is stuck here because Tony Khan destroyed The Chadster's life. 😢😢😢 The Chadster gives WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! 👍👍👍 See you tomorrow for Night Two coverage! 🎉🎉🎉

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