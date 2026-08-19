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Obi-Wan Kenobi: Attention, Dave Filoni: Ewan McGregor Wants to Return

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor is ready for a return, either for a Season 2 of the Disney+ series or elsewhere in the Star Wars universe.

Article Summary Ewan McGregor says he wants to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi, whether for Season 2 or another Star Wars project.

The Obi-Wan star reflected on prequel backlash and how fan support for the Disney+ series changed his view.

McGregor said aging closer to Alec Guinness helped him feel more natural stepping back into Obi-Wan’s role.

With years left in Obi-Wan’s timeline, McGregor believes there are plenty of stories still to tell on screen.

It's no secret that Ewan McGregor has made it known that there's still much to tell about his signature character in Obi-Wan Kenobi since his Star Wars franchise debut in 1999's The Phantom Menace. Originated by Sir Alec Guinness in 1977's A New Hope, the actor would complete his commitments to the role in the two subsequent sequels, The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983), even though he didn't think too much of the fanbase in his later years. While McGregor admittedly had some growing pains initially, The End of Oak Street star spoke at the Edinburgh International Film Festival while commemorating the 30th anniversary of Trainspotting (1996), the film that first got him noticed in Hollywood, and opened up on what he learned from his initial experience taking over the late Guiness's role, his thoughts on the initial backlash on the sequel trilogy, how he's grown with the role as he approaches closer to Guinness's age when he first played the role, and his ambition to keep telling his story.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Ewan McGregor on Continuing His Character's Story Any Way He Can

McGregor admits he "learned a lot about not giving a shit" as the Star Wars prequels were "dragged through the mud." As a result, "I never went to the conventions [after the prequel films]. Because I think I felt like people didn't like them, and that's okay. But when we went to do the premiere [of Obi-Wan], they played the first two episodes. I don't know how many [but] thousands of people were behind me, and I felt this rush. I had never heard that noise," he said. To his surprise, he was greeted warmly by fans upon the announcement of his return to the role after 17 years.

When the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries debuted in 2022 on Disney+, it marked McGregor's live-action return to the role since 2005's Revenge of the Sith, which left the titular character somewhat broken after Order 66 purged the Jedi from the galaxy. He's gotten by on Tatooine by suppressing his Force powers to stay off his former apprentice, Darth Vader's, radar, but like a muscle not in use for a long period of time, his abilities have atrophied. He's called to duty again when he's called to rescue Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair), but he has many ways to get in Jedi shape again.

As far as McGregor's evolution, he described his initial approach as "trying really hard" to "be a young Alec Guinness," but got closer to the role as he aged out heading into the series. He told Esquire that he's open to another season if Disney ever decides to greenlight season two, with 10 years of story to go, as Obi-Wan is currently in limbo, as it hasn't been renewed or canceled. At this point, he's willing to come back in whatever form, as he did in his cameo in the Disney+ animated series Maul – Shadow Lord. "I hope so! I really would like to do it again because at the end of the series, […] we walked off at the end. There's got to be a great story or two, or three, or four, or five… Maybe a series or movies." Obi-Wan Kenobi is available on Disney+. For more, you can check out the article at The Hollywood Reporter.

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