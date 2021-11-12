Obi-Wan Kenobi BTS Clip: Hayden Christensen Lightsaber Training & More

In honor of Disney+ Day, the streaming service and Lucasfilm shared a behind-the-scenes look at the Ewan McGregor– starring "Star Wars" spinoff series Obi-Wan Kenobi (confirmed for 2022). In a clip that included looks at some very interesting concept artwork and Hayden Christensen doing some lightsaber training ("Have another swing at each other, might be quite satisfying for everybody"- McGregor), the star and director & EP Deborah Chow teased the series' premise. "This is a quite a dark time we're coming into with him, just being a Jedi; it's not safe. There are Jedi hunters out there," Chow explained. For Obi-Wan, there is still one important mission he must fulfill: keeping twin baby siblings Luke and Leia safe. "That's a starting place for our story, the interesting thing is going to be where it goes from there," Chow revealed. And as you can see… another battle?

With the series set to premiere in 2022, you can check out an update on how things are going with Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi by checking out the special here on the streaming service. "There's no secret to when this series is being set, but I had to walk past two Stormtroopers. I realized I've never acted with a Stormtrooper because mine were clones, you know? It was the clone army. So I'd never seen a Stormtrooper. So I was walking past them in this scene. I turned around — and I was 6 years old again," McGregor revealed during an actor-on-actor interview with The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal. "I was feeling like I was 6 again or something because I'm so close to one and I got a fright, you know? So crazy. Then I asked someone, "Were there Stormtroopers in my films? Because I don't think I've seen a Stormtrooper for real before." They were like "No, they weren't Stormtroopers; they were clones." And Jawas, I had another scene with a little Jawa."

Joining McGregor is Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine– with the series taking place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Lucasfilm president and Obi-Wan producer Kathleen Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts.