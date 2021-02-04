Omega and KENTA vs. Moxley and Archer Set for AEW Dynamite Next Week

AEW has made the main event of next week's AEW Dynamite official. Kenny Omega will team up with KENTA to take on Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a tag team match. The match will be Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes. AEW announced the match on Twitter.

The match stems from fallout from last night's episode of Dynamite, where KENTA appeared at the end of the show to attack Jon Moxley, kicking off an official AEW/NJPW crossover.

In a video released on social media after Dynamite went off the air last night, Keny Omega caught up with KENTA in the parking lot and wanted a Bullet Club Too Sweet. But KENTA was less than accommodating. "Shut the f**k up," he responded. "I'm not your friend. I'm here to beat Jon Moxley."

"Works for me," Omega said. "Works fine by me."

After KENTA walked away, Omega addressed the cameraman and offered a message for AEW President Tony Khan.

"You pass this along to Tony Khan," he said. "Look. Jon Moxley? You want me to show up here every night and risk my life to be on your Dynamite show, Tony? Hmm? Lance Archer? I saw what you did this week too. Butting your nose in someone's business that you don't belong in."

"How about this?" Omega offered. "Next week, I'll smooth things over with my newly found friend KENTA. And if you've got the guts, Tony, make it a tag match. In fact, well, he's not contracted by this company, so I can't see how you can sanction that. Let's make it, I don't know, lights out, falls count anywhere, something in my wheelhouse. Lance Archer, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Brother KENTA. Until then, I must bid you adieu. Think about it."

Omega then chased after KENTA, hoping to repair their new friendship.

#AEW Exclusive

We caught up with @KennyOmegamanX & @KENTAG2S moments after the shocking conclusion of #AEWDynamite, and Kenny issues a challenge. pic.twitter.com/EyvL9sMnao — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021