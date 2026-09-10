Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: chicago fire, Chicago Med, chicago pd

One Chicago Returns October 7th: NBC Previews "Fire," "Med" & "P.D."

With "One Chicago" night returning on October 7th, NBC released a trailer for Chicago Fire S15, Chicago Med S12, and Chicago P.D. S14.

Article Summary One Chicago returns to NBC on Wednesday, October 7, with Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. back in primetime.

NBC released an official One Chicago trailer teasing the new seasons and the high-stakes drama ahead across all three series.

Chicago Fire Season 15, Chicago Med Season 12, and Chicago P.D. Season 14 continue the franchise’s biggest stories this fall.

The new One Chicago preview spotlights first responders and public servants balancing dangerous calls with deeply personal stakes.

With less than a month to go until "One Chicago" night returns on Wednesday, October 7th, NBC is rolling out an official trailer and key art for the return of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Dick Wolf & Wolf Entertainment, the trilogy of hit shows spotlight the professional and personal lives of first responders and public service workers who lay themselves on the line to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. Bonded by shared experiences, this loyal team is more than a collection of co-workers – they're family.

With that in mind, you can check out the official trailer above, with a look at what NBC's website had to share about the upcoming seasons, a rundown of the cast, and more:

"Chicago Med" Season 12: Chihards can't wait to check in on the steadfast doctors and nurses of Chicago Med as Season 12 returns this fall on NBC. The Gaffney medical staff never fails to save the day no matter what crisis stumbles into the Emergency Department. Aside from the gripping medical madness, viewers can't wait to get an update on some of the relationships unfolding in Gaffney as these doctors explore romance, new chapters, and gripping developments outside of the hospital. Starring Steven Weber, Jessy Schram, Luke Mitchell, Sarah Ramos, and Darren Barnet, with S. Epatha Merkerson and Oliver Platt.

"Chicago Fire" Season 15: Dick Wolf's flagship One Chicago series is celebrating a mighty milestone as Season 15 of Chicago Fire hits NBC this fall. The heroes of Firehouse 51 have kept viewers guessing with their larger-than-life rescues for over a decade and counting. Along the way, these firefighters and paramedics have stolen hearts, and Chihards can't wait to see how they're holding up after the thrilling Season 14 finale of "Fire." Starring Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Joe Miñoso, Dermot Mulroney, Christian Stolte, Miranda Rae Mayo, Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, Brandon Larracuente, and Da'Vinchi.

"Chicago P.D." Season 14: The Intelligence Unit is back on the case as Season 14 of Chicago P.D. premieres this fall on NBC. These Windy City detectives always go above and beyond to secure justice by the day's end, with viewers gripped by the steel-tight relationships forged in and out of the squad room. From the personal storylines to the pulse-pounding investigations, Chicago P.D. always packs a punch. Starring Jason Beghe, Marina Squerciati, Patrick John Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Arienne Mandi, and Amy Morton.

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