Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Games, Movies, TV | Tagged: one piece

ONE PIECE DAY '26 Set for August 22-23: Schedule, Details Released

Running August 22nd-23rd, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Shueisha Inc., and Toei Animation Co., Ltd. released "ONE PIECE DAY '26" details.

Article Summary ONE PIECE DAY '26 sails into Makuhari Messe on August 22-23 JST, with both days livestreamed worldwide on official YouTube channels.

The annual One Piece celebration spans manga, anime, music, games, and merchandise, with Premium Eve opening the event on August 22.

ONE PIECE DAY '26 features franchise news, an Elbaph Arc voice actor panel, Card Game updates, and live music performances.

Fans can join the One Piece WORLD TOP 100 King of Guesses challenge in the ONE PIECE BASE app and predict the final Top 30.

Running August 22nd-23rd JST, and originating from the Makuhari Messe, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Shueisha Inc., and Toei Animation Co., Ltd. have released details for "ONE PIECE DAY '26," the annual celebration of the global ONE PIECE franchise. Encompassing the manga, anime, music, games, and merchandise, this unique event brings every aspect of the ONE PIECE universe together for a one-of-a-kind experience. The event kicks off with "ONE PIECE DAY '26," Premium Eve on Saturday, August 22, followed by a full day of programming on Sunday, August 23 – with all of the excitement set to be livestreamed to a global audience on both YouTube channels.

ONE PIECE DAY '26 Schedule & Details

Some of the highlights from the upcoming two-day celebration include the latest announcements from the ONE PIECE franchise and live performances by legendary artists Hiroshi Kitadani and Maki Otsuki. In addition, AiNA THE END, who

sang the opening theme song for the "Elbaph Arc," and 36km/h, who sang the ending theme song, will also make an appearance. In addition, there will be a can't-miss panel featuring Japanese voice actors from the "Elbaph Arc," and a ONE PIECE Card Game announcement. Here's a rundown of how the two days are looking so far, followed by more details on how you can take part in the "WORLD TOP 100 The King of Guesses" – and possibly walk away with some cool stuff along the way:

WORLD TOP 100 The King of Guesses: What You Need to Know

First launched in 2021, "WORLD TOP 100" returns for its second edition, giving everyone another opportunity to celebrate their favorite characters. Leading up to the announcement of the results, fans can also participate in the WORLD TOP 100 The King of Guesses prediction challenge, which launches today through the ONE PIECE BASE app, where they can predict the final

Top 30 rankings before the official unveiling.

Fans who enter their TOP 30 predictions in "WORLD TOP 100 The King of Guesses" on the ONE PIECE BASE app will receive exclusive digital rewards based on the number of correct predictions, including a prediction badge, a special Achievement certificate, and a personalized "MY TOP 30" wallpaper.

The final results of the "WORLD TOP 100" poll will be revealed during the two-day event, with rankings No.100 through No.31 announced on Saturday, August 22, followed by the Top 30 unveiled on Sunday, August 23 (JST).

How to Participate in "WORLD TOP 100 The King of Guesses"

Participation is open to everyone and can be completed in three simple steps:

Download the ONE PIECE BASE app.

Tap the "WORLD TOP 100 The King of Guesses" banner displayed on the app home screen.

Enter your TOP 30 predictions through the dedicated page within the app. ONE PIECE BASE Official Website: ONE PIECE BASE

*Prediction submissions and edits will be temporarily unavailable from 3:00 PM to 8:59 PM JST on August 22, 2026. **The submission period and schedule are subject to change without prior notice.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!