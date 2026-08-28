Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: one piece

One Piece S03 "Battle of Alabasta": Get to Know Emilio Sakraya/Koza

The latest mini-teaser for Netflix's One Piece Season 3: The Battle of Alabasta gives us a chance to get to know Emilio Sakraya, aka Koza.

Article Summary Netflix’s One Piece Season 3: Battle of Alabasta spotlights Emilio Sakraya as Koza in a new mini-teaser.

The latest One Piece cast video has Sakraya answering set questions, sharing Koza advice, traits, and arc insight.

After Mr. 1 and Miss Doublefinger reveals, the One Piece Season 3 promo shifts focus beyond Baroque Works.

One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta is set for 2027, with Netflix steadily unveiling key new faces for the arc.

Even though the third season of Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu Arata (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), Taz Skylar (Sanji), and Charithra Chandran (Princess Vivi)-starring One Piece (aka One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta) won't be hitting screens until 2027, the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's work has been rolling out mini-teasers introducing us to the new faces joining the cast. Previously, we got a chance to get to know Awdo Awdo (Subversion), aka Mr. 1, and Daisy Head (Shadow and Bone), aka Miss Doublefinger. This time, we're shifting the spotlight away from Baroque Works…

For this go-around, Emilio Sakraya (Rheingold, Those About to Die, Fortitude), aka Koza (Vivi's childhood friend and major player in this arc), checks in from the set to answer some questions about filming the third season, what advice they would have for their character, which of Koza's traits he wishes he had, and more (followed by an updated rundown of how the cast for Season 3 is looking so far):

@onepiecenetflix A familiar face from Alabasta has arrived. Emilio Sakraya is Koza in ONE PIECE: The Battle of Alabasta 🗡️ ♬ original sound – One Piece Netflix – One Piece Netflix

Joining Season 3 are Emilio Sakraya (Rheingold, Those About to Die, Fortitude) as Koza, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, American Gods) as Toto, Jamie Ward (The Gentlemen, His Dark Materials) as Pell, and Nabeel Khan (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Strike Back) as Chaka. Also joining the cast for the third season are Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) as Portgas D. Ace, Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!) as theatrical assassin Bon Clay, Daisy Head (Shadow and Bone, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) as Baroque Works agent Miss Doublefinger, and Awdo Awdo (Subversion) as Mr. 1.

The eight join returning Season 2 cast members Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi, Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, and Sendhil Ramamurthy as Alabasta King Nefertari Cobra. Hoover, Manganiello, Abova, and Ramamurthy have been upped to series regulars for the third installment.

War is coming for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Princess Vivi's homeland. A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves. In a season defined by unbreakable bonds and impossible choices, the Straw Hats must face a brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi's kingdom before it crumbles into the sand. Here's a look at the teaser that was released back in April:

See you in 2027, Straw Hats! 🏴‍☠️ The battle of Alabasta is approaching. pic.twitter.com/ciAnbHnB6N — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) April 7, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the third season. The series' executive producers also include One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios; Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda. The live-action series was created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.

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