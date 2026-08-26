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One Piece S03 "Battle of Alabasta": Meet Daisy Head/Miss Doublefinger

A new mini-teaser for Netflix's One Piece Season 3: The Battle of Alabasta introduces us to Daisy Head, aka Baroque Works' Miss Doublefinger.

Article Summary Netflix’s One Piece Season 3: Battle of Alabasta spotlights Daisy Head as Baroque Works agent Miss Doublefinger.

A new mini-teaser has Daisy Head checking in from set, sharing filming insights and what fans should know.

The character profile follows the earlier One Piece Season 3 teaser introducing Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1.

With filming wrapped, One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta remains on course to arrive on Netflix in 2027.

With the third season having officially wrapped, Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu Arata (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji)-starring One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta is on track to hit Netflix screens in 2027. But that doesn't mean it's too early to get to know some of the new faces set to join the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's work. Previously, we got a chance to get to know Awdo Awdo (Subversion), aka Mr. 1, in the first of what appears to be a series of character profile mini-teasers. So, who's up next?

For this go-around, Daisy Head (Shadow and Bone), aka Miss Doublefinger, checks in from the set to answer some questions about her experience filming, what we should know about her Baroque Works agent, and more (followed by an updated rundown of how the cast for Season 3 is looking so far):

@onepiecenetflix One half of Baroque Works' sharpest pairing has arrived. Daisy Head is Miss Doublefinger in ONE PIECE: The Battle of Alabasta. ♬ original sound – One Piece Netflix – One Piece Netflix

Joining Season 3 are Emilio Sakraya (Rheingold, Those About to Die, Fortitude) as Koza, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, American Gods) as Toto, Jamie Ward (The Gentlemen, His Dark Materials) as Pell, and Nabeel Khan (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Strike Back) as Chaka. Also joining the cast for the third season are Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) as Portgas D. Ace, Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!) as theatrical assassin Bon Clay, Daisy Head (Shadow and Bone, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) as Baroque Works agent Miss Doublefinger, and Awdo Awdo (Subversion) as Mr. 1.

The eight join returning Season 2 cast members Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi, Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, and Sendhil Ramamurthy as Alabasta King Nefertari Cobra. Hoover, Manganiello, Abova, and Ramamurthy have been upped to series regulars for the third installment.

War is coming for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Princess Vivi's homeland. A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves. In a season defined by unbreakable bonds and impossible choices, the Straw Hats must face a brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi's kingdom before it crumbles into the sand. Here's a look at the teaser that was released back in April:

See you in 2027, Straw Hats! 🏴‍☠️ The battle of Alabasta is approaching. pic.twitter.com/ciAnbHnB6N — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) April 7, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the third season. The series' executive producers also include One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios; Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda. The live-action series was created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.

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