Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: one piece

One Piece S03 "Battle of Alabasta": Xolo Maridueña Talks Ace & More

In the latest mini-teaser for Netflix's One Piece Season 3: The Battle of Alabasta, Xolo Maridueña discusses Ace, the crew, and much more.

Article Summary Netflix’s new One Piece Season 3 teaser spotlights Xolo Maridueña as Ace, a fan-favorite casting now coming to life.

Maridueña shares filming insights, breaks down the Straw Hat crew, and reveals what advice he would give Ace.

Earlier One Piece Season 3 profile teasers introduced Mr. 1, Miss Doublefinger, and Koza ahead of Alabasta.

One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta is set for 2027, with the Straw Hats heading into a desert kingdom at war.

Netflix continues dropping profile teasers for the new faces joining the third season of Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu Arata (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), Taz Skylar (Sanji), and Charithra Chandran (Princess Vivi)-starring One Piece (aka One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta). With the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's work expected to return in 2027, we've heard from Awdo Awdo (Subversion), aka Mr. 1, Daisy Head (Shadow and Bone), aka Miss Doublefinger, and Emilio Sakraya (Rheingold, Those About to Die, Fortitude), aka Koza. This time, we're shifting the spotlight to an actor-character combo that the fans were pretty much demanding to make a reality once the Cobra Kai and Blue Beetle star hit the scene.

For this go-around, Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), aka Portgas D. Ace, checks in to answer some questions about filming the third season, offer a rundown of the crew, what advice he would have for Ace, and much more (followed by an updated rundown of how the cast for Season 3 is looking so far):

Joining Season 3 are Emilio Sakraya (Rheingold, Those About to Die, Fortitude) as Koza, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, American Gods) as Toto, Jamie Ward (The Gentlemen, His Dark Materials) as Pell, and Nabeel Khan (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Strike Back) as Chaka. Also joining the cast for the third season are Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) as Portgas D. Ace, Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!) as theatrical assassin Bon Clay, Daisy Head (Shadow and Bone, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) as Baroque Works agent Miss Doublefinger, and Awdo Awdo (Subversion) as Mr. 1.

The eight join returning Season 2 cast members Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi, Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, and Sendhil Ramamurthy as Alabasta King Nefertari Cobra. Hoover, Manganiello, Abova, and Ramamurthy have been upped to series regulars for the third installment.

War is coming for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Princess Vivi's homeland. A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves. In a season defined by unbreakable bonds and impossible choices, the Straw Hats must face a brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi's kingdom before it crumbles into the sand. Here's a look at the teaser that was released back in April:

See you in 2027, Straw Hats! 🏴‍☠️ The battle of Alabasta is approaching. pic.twitter.com/ciAnbHnB6N — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) April 7, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the third season. The series' executive producers also include One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios; Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda. The live-action series was created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.

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