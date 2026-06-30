Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: one piece

One Piece Season 3: "The Battle of Alabasta" Officially Wraps Filming

Netflix's Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu Arata, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar-starring One Piece Season 3 has wrapped filming.

Article Summary One Piece Season 3, The Battle of Alabasta, has officially wrapped filming with Iñaki Godoy and the Straw Hats.

Netflix’s One Piece heads to 2027 as Luffy and crew enter Alabasta for a war that could destroy Vivi’s kingdom.

Sir Crocodile and Baroque Works drive the One Piece Season 3 conflict, pushing Alabasta toward rebellion and ruin.

A teaser confirms One Piece Season 3’s desert showdown, with the Straw Hats facing impossible choices in Alabasta.

For Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu Arata (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji), it's the end. Okay, maybe we shouldn't have started things off so ominously. What we're really saying is that it's the end for them when it comes to filming the third season of One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta, the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's work. Hmmm… that's an interesting look at Joe Manganiello's Mr.0 (aka, Sir Crocodile) on the back wall there in the wrap image that was released:

War is coming for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Princess Vivi's homeland. A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves. In a season defined by unbreakable bonds and impossible choices, the Straw Hats must face a brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi's kingdom before it crumbles into the sand. Here's a look at the teaser that was released back in April:

See you in 2027, Straw Hats! 🏴‍☠️ The battle of Alabasta is approaching. pic.twitter.com/ciAnbHnB6N — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) April 7, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 starred Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko.

Joining the second season were Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello (True Blood) as Mr. 0, Lera Abova (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) as Miss All Sunday, Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer) as Chess, Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) as K.M., Rigo Sanchez (Outerbanks) as Dragon, Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram, and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu.

Here's a look at the global voice cast bringing Chopper to life around the world:

From Japan, Ikue Otani – Tony Tony Chopper, One Piece anime

From the Philippines, Mitchiko Tiongson – voice of Kurapika, Hunter x Hunter

From France, Meaghan Dendraël

From Germany, Martin Halm

From Italy, Valentina Favazza

From Korea, Okjoo Jeong

From Malaysia, Adibah Hakimah Abdul Kahar

From Brazil, Agatha Paulita

From Mexico, Nallely Solís

From Spain, Elena Jiménez

From Thailand, Pimpida Pitaksonggram

From Czech Republic, Malvína Pachlová

From India – Tamil, Mageshwari Dhanashekar

From India – Telugu, Besta Varada Honeyritha

From India – Hindi/Hindi Latin, Swapnil Kumari

From Taiwan (Mandarin), 詹雅菁Zhan Ya Jing

Tony winner Cole Escola (Oh Mary!, At Home with Amy Sedaris) has joined the Season 3 cast in the series regular role of fan-favorite Bon Clay (aka Bentham, aka Mr. 2 Bon Kurei), while Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) has been tapped for the role of Portgas D. Ace ("Ace"). Awdo Awdo (Under Siege) has been cast as Mr. 1, while Daisy Head (Shadow and Bone) has been tapped to play Miss Doublefinger. Chandran (Miss Wednesday), Hoover (Chopper), Manganiello (Mr. 0), Abova (Miss All Sunday), and Ramamurthy (Nefartari Cobra) are set to return for Season 3, with Hoover, Manganiello, Abova, and Ramamurthy upped to series regulars.

Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the third season. The series' executive producers also include One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios; Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda. The live-action series was created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.

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