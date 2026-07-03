Posted in: Anime, MLB, Sports, TV | Tagged: dodgers, one piece

One Piece x Dodgers Night: Monkey D. Luffy Takes The Mound & More

Check out some highlights from One Piece x Dodgers night on Thursday, with Monkey D. Luffy throwing out the first pitch and much more!

Article Summary One Piece x Dodgers Night returned to Dodger Stadium on July 2, bringing back the hit MLB anime crossover.

Monkey D. Luffy headlined the event, throwing the ceremonial first pitch and kicking off Dodger Baseball.

Fans packed Centerfield Plaza for One Piece activations, with giveaway straw hats and a new exclusive card.

Toei debuted a special One Piece anime sequence on DodgerVision as the Dodgers beat the Padres 12-7.

Following the success of last season's event, MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers and Toei Animation Inc. announced back in May that they were reuniting for a "One Piece" promotion night at Dodger Stadium on July 2nd (when the Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres). Created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece has become a global phenomenon, expanding from the original manga into anime, live-action adaptations, and more. That, combined with the success of last season's theme night, made having another one this season a no-brainer. The big night included a pregame activation in Centerfield Plaza, a ceremonial first pitch from none other than Monkey D. Luffy, and more. In addition, the first 40,000 fans to enter the stadium received a co-branded straw hat with a chin strap and a new card (note: last season's card is listing online for a couple of hundred bucks). In the end, the Dodgers were clearly riding some Devil's Fruit on Thursday night, taking down the Padres, 12-7.

We've got an official look at the One Piece x Dodgers anime sequence, made specially for DodgerVision screens, waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at how it played during the game, waiting for you below. Following that, check out highlights of Monkey D. Luffy throwing out the first pitch, as well as footage from ABC7 Eyewitness News showing just how long the lines were on Thursday for the big game:

📣 MAKE SOME NOISE! Catch the new ONE PIECE x Dodgers anime sequence, made specially for DodgerVision screens at ONE PIECE Night with the Los Angeles Dodgers! 🏴‍☠️⚾️#ONEPIECE #Dodgers @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/T3WWmzA1eC — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) July 3, 2026

LET'S GO! Monkey D. Luffy threw out the ceremonial first pitch and recited ""It's Time for Dodger Baseball!"" during ONE PIECE Night in UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium! (7.2.26) 🏴‍☠️⚾️#ONEPIECE #Dodgers @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/r8E6vAp9Yo — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) July 3, 2026

Gomu Gomu Fastball! Monkey D. Luffy threw out the first pitch on One Piece night at Dodger Stadium 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/TfG013t8Xf — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2026

Luffy in the house for ONE PIECE Night! pic.twitter.com/O8bETcZHHP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 3, 2026

"One Piece" returns to Dodger Stadium Thursday night with exclusive giveaways for the first 52,000 ticketed fans, while supplies last. Fans are trying to get their hands on the "One Piece" sports card and straw hat. Read more at https://t.co/SbVWg8glnc pic.twitter.com/wEDUPup00r — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 2, 2026

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