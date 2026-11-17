Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: OMITB, Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in London Trailer Previews Capaldi, Tennant & Whittaker

Hulu's Only Murders in London (Season 6) trailer teases Doctor Who stars Peter Capaldi, David Tennant, and Jodie Whittaker's characters.

Article Summary Only Murders in London gets a new Hulu trailer, offering the best look yet at Season 6 before its December 8 premiere.

Peter Capaldi, David Tennant, and Jodie Whittaker get standout teases, giving Doctor Who fans extra reason to tune in.

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel head to London after Cinda Canning summons them to solve her murder in a new city.

The London-set mystery promises eccentric suspects, cozy whodunit vibes, and the trio’s toughest case in Only Murders yet.

With three weeks to go until Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, returns for its sixth season (aka Only Murders in London) on December 8th, we're getting our best look yet at our favorite podcasters' next case. And if you're a fan of Doctor Who, then you're really going to like the sneak peeks we get at Peter Capaldi, David Tennant, and Jodie Whittaker's characters.

After successfully bringing the guilty to justice once again, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim – Cinda Canning – arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer. Our beloved trio of true crime-solving podcasters must now navigate their way through the home of the cozy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious and particularly English eccentric characters. But can they follow in the footsteps of the woman whose podcast started it all for them… without having their story end the same as hers?

Here's a look at the teaser that was released, announcing that Only Murders in London will hit Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ beginning on Tuesday, December 8th:

This sends the investigation to a whole new city. Only Murders in London premieres December 8 on @hulu and with Hulu on Disney+. #OMIL #OMITB pic.twitter.com/HwnvkWEFkm — Only Murders in London 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) August 25, 2026

As impressive as the cast is every season, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is going the extra mile for the sixth season. Along with Martin, Short, and Gomez, we've got David Tennant, Sharon Horgan, Martin Freeman, Jim Broadbent, Jennifer Saunders, Geri Halliwell, Nicola Coughlan, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Jodie Whittaker, Rhea Norwood, Richard Ayoade, Amar Chadha-Patel, Matthew Beard, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi, Adrian Lukis, Kathryn Hunter, Lesley Nicol, Olivia Colman, and Peter Capaldi. That's a lot of names – and more than a few Doctor Who alums, too!

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman and 20th Television. Season 6 executive producers include John Hoffman, Martin, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, Jennifer Crittenden, and Gabrielle Allan.

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