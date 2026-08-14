Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Only Murders in London, Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building Being Renamed for Season 6 London Trip?

Based on Disney's D23 display, is Hulu's Only Murders in the Building changing its name for its upcoming London-based sixth season?

Article Summary Only Murders in the Building Season 6 may be using Only Murders in London, based on a Disney D23 display.

The Hulu hit is taking Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to London, giving the murder mystery a major new backdrop.

The title shift raises questions about whether Only Murders in the Building is rebranding for its overseas case.

Season 6 was announced in October 2025, with Hulu teasing that the trio was officially headed across the pond.

Last fall, the news came down that fans of Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez-starring hit series Only Murders in the Building were hoping to hear. But as if the announcement of a sixth season wasn't good enough, we also learned that the crime-solving trio of Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) would be heading over to London for their next case. But will such a huge change of scenery also bring a change in the show's title, as we saw with AMC shifting from Interview with the Vampire to The Vampire Lestat (and now, to Queen of the Damned)? On the show floor at Disney's D23: The Ultimate Fan Event, the streaming series has a setup to promote the new season – but the title listed? Only Murders in London. Hmmm…

As impressive as the cast is every season, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is going the extra mile for the sixth season. Along with Martin, Short, and Gomez, we've got David Tennant, Sharon Horgan, Martin Freeman, Jim Broadbent, Jennifer Saunders, Geri Halliwell, Nicola Coughlan, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Jodie Whittaker, Rhea Norwood, Richard Ayoade, Amar Chadha-Patel, Matthew Beard, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi, Adrian Lukis, Kathryn Hunter, Lesley Nicol, Olivia Colman, and Peter Capaldi. That's a lot of names – and more than a few Doctor Who alums, too! If you've seen the Season 5 finale, you know that a new victim is in play and that the connection overseas was established—now, let the speculation begin! Here's a look at the social media announcement that went out back in October 2025 announcing the good news:

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman and 20th Television. Season 6 executive producers include John Hoffman, Martin, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, Jennifer Crittenden, and Gabrielle Allan.

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