Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building S06 Casts Tennant, Coughlan, Whittaker

David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, and Jodie Whittaker are some of the latest names to join Hulu's Only Murders in the Building Season 6.

Article Summary Only Murders in the Building Season 6 adds David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, and Jodie Whittaker to Hulu’s hit mystery.

The new season is filming in the U.K., sending Charles, Oliver, and Mabel overseas for the series’ first London-set case.

Season 6’s expanding ensemble also includes Jim Broadbent, Richard Ayoade, Kathryn Hunter, and more major U.K. talent.

After the Season 5 finale set up a new victim and overseas link, Only Murders in the Building opens the door to fresh theories.

At this point, Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez-starring hit series Only Murders in the Building isn't just returning for a sixth season because there's another mystery for Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) to solve. It's returning just so it can break the record for having the most big names in a single season of a television show. With production currently underway in the U.K., it was announced on Monday that the London adventure will also include David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Whittaker, Jim Broadbent, Richard Ayoade, Adrian Lukis, and Kathryn Hunter. If the cast was just our main leads and those seven additions, that would be impressive enough. But those ten are being joined by Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Amar Chadha-Patel, Rhea Norwood, Matthew Beard, Sharon Horgan, Martin Freeman, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi, and Lesley Nicol. With this being the streaming series's first venture overseas, it's clear that Only Murders in the Building is taking advantage of the local talent in a very big way (your move, Apple TV's The Studio).

If you've seen the Season 5 finale, you know that a new victim is in play and that the connection overseas was established—now, let the speculation begin! Here's a look at the social media announcement that went out back in October:

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman and 20th Television. Season 6 executive producers include John Hoffman, Martin, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, Jennifer Crittenden, and Gabrielle Allan.

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