Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building S06: Colman Announced; Coughlan Wraps

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building announced Olivia Colman for Season 6, while Nicola Coughlan announced that she had wrapped filming.

Article Summary Only Murders in the Building Season 6 officially adds Olivia Colman, with Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Meryl Streep in the reveal.

Nicola Coughlan confirmed she has wrapped filming on Only Murders in the Building Season 6, sharing a playful update on Instagram.

The new season sends Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to London, setting up an overseas mystery and fresh clues for the trio.

With Season 6 heading across the pond, Only Murders in the Building continues building buzz around its biggest case yet.

As we inch closer to the fall, fans of Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez-starring hit series Only Murders in the Building are learning more and more about what the sixth season has to offer. With the crime-solving trio of Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) heading over to London for their next case, we expected a lot of famous faces – but the hit streaming series has outdone itself. And it's the casting that we're focusing on with this update, with Gomez, Short, and Meryl Streep appearing in a video to officially announce that the long-rumored Olivia Colman has joined the cast. In addition, Nicola Coughlan took to Instagram to announce that she's wrapped filming the season. "Oh [Only Murders in the Building], how I've loved being a part of you! Has been so special to watch the trio trade The Arconia for Big Tesco (may or may not have made up that plot point). This girl, and her curls are wrapped 🕵🏼‍♀️," Coughlan wrote in her post, which included a selfie from the final day.

Here's a look at the teaser from earlier today, announcing that Colman would be joining the cast of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building for the sixth season:

As impressive as the cast is every season, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is going the extra mile for the sixth season. Along with Martin, Short, and Gomez, we've got David Tennant, Sharon Horgan, Martin Freeman, Jim Broadbent, Jennifer Saunders, Geri Halliwell, Nicola Coughlan, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Jodie Whittaker, Rhea Norwood, Richard Ayoade, Amar Chadha-Patel, Matthew Beard, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi, Adrian Lukis, Kathryn Hunter, Lesley Nicol, Olivia Colman, and Peter Capaldi. That's a lot of names – and more than a few Doctor Who alums, too! If you've seen the Season 5 finale, you know that a new victim is in play and that the connection overseas was established—now, let the speculation begin! Here's a look at the social media announcement that went out back in October 2025, announcing the good news:

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman and 20th Television. Season 6 executive producers include John Hoffman, Martin, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, Jennifer Crittenden, and Gabrielle Allan.

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