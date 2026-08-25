Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Only Murders in London, Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building Season 6 Set For December, Gets New Name

Returning on December 8th, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is getting a name change for Season 6: Only Murders in London. Here's a look!

Article Summary Only Murders in the Building Season 6 premieres December 8 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ with a new title: Only Murders in London.

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel head to London after victim Cinda Canning summons them to solve her murder in a new case.

The cozy murder mystery expands overseas as the trio faces a fresh batch of suspicious, eccentric English suspects.

Hulu also released an announcement teaser and overview, confirming the London setting and the next chapter for OMITB.

We had a feeling that a name change was coming with the sixth season, and it looks like we were right. Hulu released an announcement teaser, an overview, and first-look images for Only Murders in the Building Season 6, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Actually, strike that. We have an announcement teaser, an overview, and first-look images for Only Murders in London – set to arrive this December.

After successfully bringing the guilty to justice once again, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim – Cinda Canning – arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer. Our beloved trio of true crime-solving podcasters must now navigate their way through the home of the cozy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious and particularly English eccentric characters. But can they follow in the footsteps of the woman whose podcast started it all for them… without having their story end the same as hers?

Here's a look at the teaser that was released, announcing that Only Murders in London will hit Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ beginning on Tuesday, December 8th:

As impressive as the cast is every season, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is going the extra mile for the sixth season. Along with Martin, Short, and Gomez, we've got David Tennant, Sharon Horgan, Martin Freeman, Jim Broadbent, Jennifer Saunders, Geri Halliwell, Nicola Coughlan, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Jodie Whittaker, Rhea Norwood, Richard Ayoade, Amar Chadha-Patel, Matthew Beard, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi, Adrian Lukis, Kathryn Hunter, Lesley Nicol, Olivia Colman, and Peter Capaldi. That's a lot of names – and more than a few Doctor Who alums, too! If you've seen the Season 5 finale, you know that a new victim is in play and that the connection overseas was established—now, let the speculation begin! Here's a look at the social media announcement that went out back in October 2025, announcing the good news:

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman and 20th Television. Season 6 executive producers include John Hoffman, Martin, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, Jennifer Crittenden, and Gabrielle Allan.

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