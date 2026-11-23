Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Only Murders in London, Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building Season 7 Heading Back to NYC: Hoffman

Showrunner John Hoffman confirmed that Hulu's Only Murders in the Building would be heading back to NYC for its seventh season.

Article Summary Only Murders in the Building Season 7 is heading back to New York City, with John Hoffman confirming the Hulu reset.

Hoffman says NYC is core to Only Murders in the Building, though Steve Martin and Martin Short left room for future travel.

Only Murders in London premieres December 8 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, sending Charles, Oliver, and Mabel overseas.

Season 6 packs a massive guest cast, with David Tennant, Olivia Colman, Peter Capaldi, and more joining the mystery.

With only a little more than two weeks to go until Hulu's Only Murders in the Building heads overseas for some serious sleuthing, will Only Murders in London, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, signal the start of an international tour for the podcasters? Nor for the seventh season, with showrunner John Hoffman confirming during Monday's red-carpet premiere that Season 7 would head back to NYC. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, Hoffman explained that the hit streaming series has NYC at its core, so it's nice to be able to go home again. But Martin and Short made it clear that doesn't mean the door isn't open for more globetrotting in the future.

Here's a look at what Hoffman, Martin, and Short had to share about heading back to NYC for Season 7:

'Only Murders In The Building' showrunner John Hoffman confirms return to New York for Season 7: "I love New York like nobody else and the show is so steeped in New York. So, going back to New York is going to be a thrill for Season 7." https://t.co/c4Ir9pBslH — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 23, 2026

Steve Martin and Martin Short on returning to New York for 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 7: "We're always open to it [filming in new cities] but right now, our goal is to head back to New York City." https://t.co/U4tPMMpXVJ — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 23, 2026

After successfully bringing the guilty to justice once again, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim – Cinda Canning – arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer. Our beloved trio of true crime-solving podcasters must now navigate their way through the home of the cozy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious and particularly English eccentric characters. But can they follow in the footsteps of the woman whose podcast started it all for them… without having their story end the same as hers?

Here's a look at the teaser that was released, announcing that Only Murders in London will hit Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ beginning on Tuesday, December 8th:

This sends the investigation to a whole new city. Only Murders in London premieres December 8 on @hulu and with Hulu on Disney+. #OMIL #OMITB pic.twitter.com/HwnvkWEFkm — Only Murders in London 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) August 25, 2026

As impressive as the cast is every season, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is going the extra mile for the sixth season. Along with Martin, Short, and Gomez, we've got David Tennant, Sharon Horgan, Martin Freeman, Jim Broadbent, Jennifer Saunders, Geri Halliwell, Nicola Coughlan, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Jodie Whittaker, Rhea Norwood, Richard Ayoade, Amar Chadha-Patel, Matthew Beard, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi, Adrian Lukis, Kathryn Hunter, Lesley Nicol, Olivia Colman, and Peter Capaldi. That's a lot of names – and more than a few Doctor Who alums, too!

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman and 20th Television. Season 6 executive producers include John Hoffman, Martin, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, Jennifer Crittenden, and Gabrielle Allan.

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