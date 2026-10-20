Posted in: BBC, Max, Peacock, TV | Tagged: orphan black

Orphan Black: Tatiana Maslany Series Sets HBO Max & Peacock Deals

The BBC's Tatiana Maslany-starring 2013 sci-fi series Orphan Black has now locked down US streaming homes on HBO Max and Peacock.

Article Summary Orphan Black has secured new US streaming deals, with all five seasons headed to HBO Max and Peacock.

Tatiana Maslany’s Emmy-winning breakout turn as Sarah Manning and her many clone sisters remains the series’ hook.

The 2013-2017 sci-fi thriller follows Sarah as she uncovers a vast clone conspiracy and fights for survival.

Created by Graeme Manson and John Fawcett, Orphan Black also inspired Echoes and Japanese remake 7 Genes.

Orphan Black fans can rejoice as the iconic series, starring Tatiana Maslany in her breakout sci-fi hit playing multiple roles, will land streaming homes in the US on HBO Max and Peacock, courtesy of Boat Rocker Studios. The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star and Emmy Award winner (with two additional nominations) plays Sarah Manning, an outsider and street-smart chameleon who witnesses the suicide of a woman who looks just like her. After assuming the identity of the dead stranger, Sarah learns that she and the dead woman are clones – and that there are many other clones out there. Over the course of five seasons, Sarah and her clone sisters uncover the truth about their identities and their creation, and fight to survive together.

Orphan Black Lands New US Streaming Homes on HBO Max and Peacock

In what's a challenge for ANY actor, Maslany played a total of 13 roles. In addition to Sarah, she also played Cosima Niehaus, Alison Hendrix, Helena, Rachel Duncan, Beth Childs, Krystal Goderitch, MK, Jennifer Fitzsimmons, Katja Obinger, Camilia Torres, Leda Clone in Church, and Tony Zwickey. The Graeme Manson and John Fawcett-created series ran from 2013 to 2017, spanning 50 episodes across five seasons, and maintained a dedicated fanbase. Produced by Boat Rocker Studios, in association with BBC America and CTV Sci-Fi Channel, BRS co-founders Ian Schneeberg and David Fortier served as executive producers alongside Manson and Fawcett.

The series' success spawned a 2024 short-lived spinoff, Orphan Black: Echoes, set 37 years after the events of the mothership series, which starred Krysten Ritter as Lucy, a woman who underwent a procedure and has no memory of who she is, and also featured a young Dr. Eleanor Miller. The Anna Fishko-created series lasted only one season. It also spawned a 2017 Japanese remake, Orphan Black – 7 Genes, that starred South Korean actress and singer Kang Ji-young as Sara Aoyama for Fuji Television.

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