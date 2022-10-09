Oscar Isaac Confirms "It Is Not the Last We've Heard of" Moon Knight

So it looks like there will be more of Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight in the future. Now, what that means, we're not quite sure. Could it be a second season of the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series? An appearance in another MCU series or film? But based on what Isaac had to share during his spotlight panel at New York Comic Con (NYCC) earlier today, a return is definitely in the cards. When asked directly if there would be a second season of the popular series, Isaac didn't mince words, responding, "All I can say is it is not the last we've heard of the system that is Moon Knight." Let the speculation begin…

Back in August, lead director Mohamed Diab and Isaac were either having some fun with folks on social media or dropping a ten-ton hint about there being a second season of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Isaac, Ethan Hawke & May Calamawy-starring series. In the clip, the TikTok user who posted the video asked directly to the camera if there will ever be a Season 2… only for the camera to turn to Diab, who appears to be confused about the question. But then Isaac followed up with a fun follow-up, asking, "What else would we be doing in Cairo?" For now, here's the original official trailer for the limited series, followed by profiles of Marc Spector, Steven Grant & Arthur Harrow:

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac, Hawke & Calamawy is the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and executive producer alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.