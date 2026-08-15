Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: Oswald

Oswald Set for Feb. 2027; Favreau Previews Live-Action/Animated Series

With the three-part miniseries set for Disney+ in Feb. 2027, Jon Favreau offered a look at the live-action/animated series Oswald during D23.

Disney's big D23 presentation on Friday night did not disappoint, with the killer lineup of news and previews, including Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Mandalorian and Grogu) offering fans their best look yet at Oswald. With the three-part miniseries set to hit Disney+ screens in February 2027, the animation team was led by someone no stranger to quality animation: Spanish animator Sergio Pablos (The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Treasure Planet, Klaus). While a clip from the live-action/animated series was shown only to D23 attendees, a look at the logo and first-look image was released. The upcoming streaming series stars Kathryn Hahn, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and Steve Martin, with more details expected soon. In the meantime, here's a look at the released preview images, as well as a pair of images showing Favreau in action as he talks up the series.

"Now, the story of Oswald is set in many historic locations that Disney fans would recognize, like the site of the old Hyperion Studios in Silver Lake, Walt's office, Office 36 on the Disney lot in Burbank, and then we got to shoot at Disneyland itself one year ago," he said. Here's a look at what Favreau had to share about the upcoming three-part mini-series, set to hit Disney+ screens in February 2027:

Jon Favreau introduces "Oswald the Lucky Rabbit" at #D23: "Now, the story of Oswald is set in many historic locations that Disney fans would recognize, like the site of the old Hyperion Studios in Silver Lake, Walt's office, Office 36 on the Disney lot in Burbank, and then we… pic.twitter.com/BvVj9fCCpB — Variety (@Variety) August 15, 2026

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