Posted in: ABC, Disney+, FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: America the Beautiful, disney, july 4th

Our Disney Celebrates America: America the Beautiful Viewing Guide

Hitting across ABC, Disney+, and more tonight at 10 pm ET, here's our viewing guide for Disney Celebrates America: America the Beautiful.

Article Summary Disney Celebrates America: America the Beautiful airs tonight at 10 pm ET across ABC, Disney+, Hulu, FX, ESPN, and more.

ABC News anchor David Muir leads Disney's one-hour special with rare access inside the Statue of Liberty's torch and crown.

Disney spotlights Liberty Lights, a first-of-its-kind Statue of Liberty illumination created with France's New York consulate.

Deborah Roberts flies with Patrouille de France, while Brandi Carlile and SistaStrings perform America the Beautiful.

Before the summer officially kicked in, Disney made it clear it was going all-in on America's 250th birthday, offering 24-hour coverage across everything (Disney+, Hulu, ABC, FX, and more) to make sure no one forgets it's the July 4th weekend. As part of The Mouse's "Disney Celebrates America" series, ABC News' David Muir is anchoring "America the Beautiful," which offers rare reporting from deep inside the Statue of Liberty (yup, even the torch and crown) for a look back at the iconic monument's rich history. With that in mind, we have a preview/viewing guide waiting for you below, offering a rundown of when/where to watch, what you can expect, a few previews, and more:

When & Where Can I Watch "Disney Celebrates America: America the Beautiful"? The one-hour primetime special hits screens TONIGHT at 10 pm ET, across ABC, Disney+, ESPN, Hulu, National Geographic, Freeform, FX, and ABC News Live.

TONIGHT: An incredible sight never seen before. Watch #DisneyCelebratesAmerica, a 24-hour live event celebrating America's 250th anniversary. The celebration begins at 10/9c on ABC, Disney+, Hulu and ABC News Live. pic.twitter.com/qBFTocpyk6 — ABC News (@ABC) July 3, 2026

What Can We Expect During "Disney Celebrates America: America the Beautiful"? The highlight of tonight's special is a one-of-a-kind look at the Statue of Liberty, honoring the 250th anniversary of America by celebrating France's iconic gift to the United States. In addition, viewers will learn more about its history and be treated to some very cool musical performances. Here's a look at the official rundown of what you can expect:

"Liberty Lights," a first-of-its-kind artistic illumination of the Statue of Liberty, will transform the monument and how the world sees it, produced in close partnership with the Consulate General of France in New York.

Deborah Roberts will also take to the skies, joining the Patrouille de France of the French Air and Space Force in the cockpit during their flyover above Liberty Island.

ABC News' Deborah Roberts got a once-in-a-lifetime chance to fly with the world-famous Patrouille de France in an evening salute to Lady Liberty for America's 250th celebration. Watch #DisneyCelebratesAmerica, a 24-hour event celebrating America's 250th anniversary, beginning… pic.twitter.com/XuJ6DFBIj6 — ABC News (@ABC) July 3, 2026

Michael Canitrot is set to perform in honor of the "Liberty Lights" presentation

is set to perform in honor of the "Liberty Lights" presentation In addition, there will be a special performance of "America the Beautiful" by 11-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Brandi Carlile, accompanied by musical duo SistaStrings and a special message from The Walt Disney Company CEO Josh D'Amaro.

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