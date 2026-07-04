Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: disney, Fourth of July, july 4th

Our Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash Guide

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest and kicking off at 8 pm ET, here's a preview of tonight's Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash.

Article Summary Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash airs live tonight at 8 pm ET across ABC and Disney platforms.

Ryan Seacrest hosts the Disney special, with Emily Ann Roberts backstage and John Crist reporting from the crowd.

Disney's Nashville bash features Boyz II Men, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Nick Jonas, Sublime, and more.

Disney Celebrates America promises massive fireworks, a drone show, and Disneyland Resort coverage set to live music.

As America continues celebrating its 250th birthday, ABC, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, and ITV America Nashville have teamed up for the star-studded special event, Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash. This one-of-a-kind celebration includes a lineup of iconic artists and musical acts spanning multiple genres and so much more, with hundred of thousands expected to gather in-person in the heart of downtown Nashville for this milestone event. To make sure you have all the info you need to join in, we've got a handy viewing guide waiting for you below – including when/where to watch, who's set to perform, and more.

When & Where Can I Watch "Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash"? Kicking off at 8 pm ET and running until 11 pm ET, tonight's bash will be available live coast to coast on ABC, ABC News Live (which streams on Disney+ and Hulu), the ESPN App, Freeform, FX, and NatGeo.

Who's Hosting "Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash"? Emmy Award-winning host Ryan Seacrest will be the ringmaster for tonight's festivities. Emily Ann Roberts will also serve as backstage correspondent, while comedian John Crist joins the show as the broadcast's man-on-the-street reporter.

TONIGHT at 8/7c, tune in for the Star-Spangled Bash event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, during #DisneyCelebratesAmerica! Watch performances, special appearances, fireworks and MORE, all live coast-to-coast from Nashville. 🎸 pic.twitter.com/Nxz87RZFdj — ABC (@ABCNetwork) July 4, 2026

Who's Can We Expect to See Performing During "Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash"? As of this writing, you can expect performances from The All-American Rejects, Boyz II Men, Brothers Osborne, Clint Black, Elizabeth Nichols, Emily Ann Roberts, John Crist, Lauren Daigle, Little Big Town, NE-YO, Nick Jonas, Reba McEntire, Sublime, and Tim McGraw.

What About the Fireworks During "Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash"? Viewers will be treated to one of the largest fireworks and drone shows in the United States, set to a live score by the Grammy Award-winning Nashville Symphony. In addition, there will be coverage of the patriotic-themed fireworks displays at Disneyland Resort.

Ryan Seacrest is in Nashville, which means #DisneyCelebratesAmerica has begun! Watch the 24-hour event celebrating America's 250th anniversary on ABC, Disney+, Hulu and ABC News Live. pic.twitter.com/Uqxi2s0zBV — ABC (@ABCNetwork) July 4, 2026

Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash is produced by ITV America Nashville and White Label Productions. Adam Reed, Deana Ivey, Chris Wagner, Megan Mills, and Patrizia Di Maria are the executive producers.

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