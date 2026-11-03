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Our Election Night 2026 Viewing Guide: ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN & MS NOW

It's Election Night 2026! Here's a viewing guide to what NBC News, CBS News, ABC News, CNN, and MS NOW have planned and what you need to know.

Article Summary Election Night 2026 viewing guide: when NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, and MS NOW begin coverage and where to watch live.

NBC News rolls out 13 hours of Election Night coverage, with Savannah Guthrie, Kristen Welker, and Steve Kornacki.

CBS, CNN, and ABC stack Election Night with top anchors, live race calls, key state reporting, and digital updates.

MS NOW starts at 6 p.m. ET with Rachel Maddow, Ali Velshi at the Big Board, and reporters across 10 key states.

With Election Night 2026 having arrived in the U.S., the networks and news channels are going to deliver some serious coverage, with some already getting things underway over the weekend. If you're masochistic enough to want to follow minute-by-minute results during primetime, we have a rundown of what NBC News, CBS News, ABC News, CNN, and MS NOW have on tap tonight. A couple of things to keep in mind. There's a very good chance that we won't have a final picture until after everyone wakes up on Wednesday, so pace yourselves and don't stress the short-term stuff: this is a marathon, not a sprint. Also, if you're looking to avoid this altogether, make sure to keep checking Bleeding Cool throughout the night for some non-election night coverage.

NBC News Decision '26: Election Night: NBC News will present "Decision '26," with 13 hours of rolling live coverage on the NBC broadcast network, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 3rd at 5 p.m. ET and continuing until Wednesday, Nov. 4th at 6 a.m. ET, with most stations joining at 6:30 p.m. ET. NBCNews.com and the NBC News app will be live with 24/7 election data, insights, analysis, and updates, along with additional coverage across NBC News NOW, Peacock, YouTube, and NBC News' social media platforms (TikTok, Instagram & Facebook).

Set to lead the primetime coverage from NBC News' election headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza are:

Savannah Guthrie , co-anchor of TODAY and chief legal correspondent

, co-anchor of TODAY and chief legal correspondent Tom Llamas , anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News

, anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News Kristen Welker , moderator of Meet the Press

, moderator of Meet the Press Hallie Jackson, senior Washington correspondent and anchor of Hallie Jackson NOW

In addition, NBC News Decision '26: Election Night will include:

Ryan Nobles , chief Capitol Hill correspondent, providing reporting and analysis

, chief Capitol Hill correspondent, providing reporting and analysis Garrett Haake , chief White House correspondent, following Trump throughout election night

, chief White House correspondent, following Trump throughout election night Brian Cheung , business and data correspondent, providing analysis of the economy and the markets.

, business and data correspondent, providing analysis of the economy and the markets. Craig Melvin, co-host of TODAY; Kate Snow, senior national correspondent and anchor of NBC News Daily; and others will lead overnight coverage as results continue to come in.

Steve Kornacki, chief data analyst, will deliver his data-driven analysis from an enhanced, dual-screen Big Board as part of the NBC News Decision Desk, which powers independent race calls and minute-by-minute results across NBC News' broadcast, streaming and digital platforms. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, the "Kornacki Cam" will give viewers a front-row seat to Election Day, following Kornacki in real time as he tracks incoming results and the races shaping control of Congress.

CBS News: America Decides: Election 2026: CBS News' multiplatform "America Decides: Election 2026" coverage will be fronted by CBS Evening News Anchor Tony Dokoupil, CBS Mornings co-hosts Norah O'Donnell and Gayle King, Face the Nation moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, along with a team of CBS News' political journalists and a team around the country will deliver up-to-the-minute coverage on the CBS Television Network, CBS News 24/7 and online beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (6:30-7:00 PM ET) will broadcast a special edition from the CBS News Election set.

CBS News: America Decides: Election 2026 (7:00 PM-12:00 AM ET) is CBS News' live coverage of the midterm elections.

In addition, CBS News: America Decides: Election 2026 will include:

CNN's Election Night in America 2026: CNN's Election Night in America 2026 coverage begins at 4:00 PM ET with Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper co-anchoring live from Washington with real-time reporting and political analysis as results begin to come in. Dana Bash will break down key Senate races and provide analysis throughout the night, and Kaitlan Collins will report on reaction from Trump and the administration. Erin Burnett will be live with a panel from Texas, bringing reporting and updates from the center of one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races. Also on tap to report during the night are:

John King will be at the Magic Wall breaking down election results as ballots are counted.

will be at the Magic Wall breaking down election results as ballots are counted. Boris Sanchez will report the latest from the gubernatorial races.

will report the latest from the gubernatorial races. David Chalian will analyze voter polling and key battleground races, with Kasie Hunt providing context and analysis.

will analyze voter polling and key battleground races, with providing context and analysis. Pamela Brown will break down voter turnout across the country.

will break down voter turnout across the country. Laura Coates and legal experts will offer legal analysis on major election developments.

and legal experts will offer legal analysis on major election developments. Tom Foreman will provide fact checks as the night unfolds.

will provide fact checks as the night unfolds. David Axelrod, Scott Jennings, and Van Jones will offer perspective on the results and national trends taking shape.

CNN will also have a team of anchors, correspondents, and reporters at locations across key states for on-the-ground reporting, real-time reactions, and key updates throughout coverage:

Kylie Atwood will be live from Kansas.

Victor Blackwell will report live from Georgia.

Josh Campbell will follow security developments from Los Angeles.

Jason Carroll will report from a ballot-counting location and join live from Maine.

Steve Contorno will report from a voting place in Iowa.

Jessica Dean will report from a ballot-counting location in Virginia.

Lauren Fox will be live from Ohio.

Danny Freeman will report the latest with Pennsylvania voters.

Dianne Gallagher will report from a ballot-counting location in North Carolina.

Annie Grayer will be live from Louisiana.

Kristen Holmes, Alayna Treene and Julia Benbrook will be live from the White House.

Randi Kaye will bring the latest from a ballot-counting location in Florida.

Brianna Keilar will report from a ballot-counting location in Texas.

Betsy Klein will report from Iowa.

Kyung Lah will speak with voters and bring the latest from Alaska.

Ed Lavandera will report from Texas.

Elex Michaelson will report from the ground in California with voters and on ballot counting.

Gloria Pazmino will report live from New York.

Shimon Prokupecz will follow any security stories as they develop from New York City.

Manu Raju will be live from New York.

Arlette Saenz will report from Maine.

Sunlen Serfaty will report from a ballot-counting location in Michigan.

Sara Sidner will be live from Michigan.

Brian Todd will bring updates from a ballot-counting location in Michigan.

Ryan Young will report from a ballot-counting location and be live from Georgia.

Jeff Zeleny will report from Texas.

You can follow CNN Election Night in America 2026 on CNN, CNN.com, CNN apps, connected TV and mobile apps, and streaming with an All Access subscription, which is available in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

ABC News Election Night: Vote 2026: ABC News Election Night: Vote 2026 will include seven hours of live coverage, running from 7:00 PM to 2:00 AM ET, led by World News Tonight anchor David Muir, and available on ABC, Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News Live. The coverage will focus on congressional races, election results, voter concerns, and the potential shift in control of the House and Senate. ABC News and its owned television stations will have journalists stationed across the country, with coverage focused on key contests in Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas. Muir will be joined by a team of ABC News political correspondents, including:

Linsey Davis , who anchors ABC News Live's Prime and the Sunday edition of World News Tonight, will contribute to the election coverage alongside Martha Raddatz and Jonathan Karl , co-anchors of This Week.

, who anchors ABC News Live's Prime and the Sunday edition of World News Tonight, will contribute to the election coverage alongside and , co-anchors of This Week. Mary Bruce , the network's chief White House correspondent, will report on the administration and political developments, while Pierre Thomas , chief justice correspondent, will cover legal issues surrounding the election.

, the network's chief White House correspondent, will report on the administration and political developments, while , chief justice correspondent, will cover legal issues surrounding the election. Rachel Scott, ABC News' senior political correspondent and Saturday co-anchor of Good Morning America, will provide additional reporting on candidates and competitive races.

MS NOW: We The People 2026: Rachel Maddow will run point on MS NOW: We The People 2026, with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET. MS NOW's "We The People" special coverage will bring together the network's leading anchors, journalists, and analysts for live results, breaking news, expert analysis, and on-the-ground reporting from key races across the country. Set to join Maddow for the primetime election night coverage are Nicolle Wallace, Chris Hayes, Jen Psaki, Lawrence O'Donnell, Michael Steele, Symone Sanders Townsend, Ari Melber, Peter Alexander, and Stephanie Ruhle.

Ali Velshi will be at the Big Board throughout the night, breaking down the latest results, patterns, and voter polls as votes are tallied. In addition, viewers can follow Velshi throughout Election Night with the VelshiCast, which streams on MS NOW's YouTube channel and offers an additional look at the action behind the Big Board.

MS NOW: We The People 2026 will have reporters on the ground across 10 key states, delivering live updates, voter perspectives, and firsthand reporting from some of the nation's most closely watched races. In addition, Paula Reid will join from the White House with the latest updates from the Trump administration:

Vaughn Hillyard, Nnamdi Egwuonwu , and Antonia Hylton in Georgia.

, and in Georgia. Akayla Gardner in North Carolina.

in North Carolina. Laura Barrón-López in Ohio.

in Ohio. Will McDuffie in Maine.

in Maine. Chris Jansing and Mychael Schnell in Michigan.

and in Michigan. Jacob Soboroff, Jake Traylor , and Rosa Flores in Texas.

, and in Texas. Alex Tabet in Iowa.

in Iowa. Jillian Frankel in Arizona.

in Arizona. Kevin Frey in Kansas.

in Kansas. David Noriega in Alaska.

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