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Our South Park/South America S29E04: "Guinea Pig On A Stick" Preview

The boys have serious beef with what's happening to South America's beef in tonight's episode of South Park, S29E04: "Guinea Pig On A Stick."

Article Summary South Park S29E04 “Guinea Pig On A Stick” centers on South America’s prized beef and the boys’ fight to keep it local.

Cartman and the crew won’t sit quietly as South Park’s beef crisis spirals, setting up another sharp satire tonight.

The preview also revisits South Park S29E03, where Sephora, aura culture, and social media fueled dark comedy.

Last week’s South Park episode tackled kids’ body image, anti-aging trends, and Randy’s chaotic, disturbing turn.

The United States has a beef problem – and now, that beef problem has become South America's problem. That's how things stack up heading into tonight's episode of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Emmy Award-winning animated series South Park (aka "South America"), S29E04: "Guinea Pig On A Stick." But if you think the boys – especially Cartman – are going to just sit back and let the town's precious beef industry be plundered and them left wanting, think again. Here's a look at our updated preview for tonight's episode, along with a look back at our real-time thoughts on last week's Backrooms-honoring, Sephora-bashing S29E03: "You Like That On Your Face."

South Park S29E04: "Guinea Pig On A Stick" Preview

South Park Season 29 Episode 4: "Guinea Pig On A Stick" – When South America's beef becomes highly prized and sought after, the four boys fight to keep it in local hands.

When South America's beef becomes highly prized and sought after, the four boys fight to keep it in local hands. An all-new episode of South America premieres on Comedy Central Wednesday at 10|9c and streams next day on Paramount+ https://t.co/MfnWtsh6jt — South America (@SouthPark) October 27, 2026

S29E03: "You Like That On Your Face" Real-Time Thoughts

A huge personal thank-you to South Park for making me feel old by having me do homework on "aura," "aura farming," and "aura battles."

Wendy wants anti-aging face cream – and she's ten. It seems all the girls in school want anti-aging face cream after becoming obsessed via TikTok videos.

Damn. Who knew Ike had that kind of aura-obsession and battle plan? And it seems it's the boys who want the anti-aging face cream, too.

Oh, this is heartbreaking. We've got an episode spotlighting the damage social media is doing to kids' self-esteem about their looks. Listening to Stan share what the "maxx" app had to say was "wrong" about him was, sadly, brutal.

Uh-oh, Ike is taking on perfect-score Chace Chadwick – the kid with the flawless skin and perfectly structured face.

You're damn right we're getting a Grand Theft Auto VI reference in every episode.

Now we know the meaning behind the title "You Like That On Your Face," and it's as disturbing as we thought – as Sephora becomes an eternal cosmetics Hell. Sephora being a Backrooms gateway was perfect! And that Sephora rep is creepy as fuck.

I'm hating the positions that our kids are finding themselves in during this season of "South America." It's like watching these little victories amid these brutally dark and depressing realities. Kyle spent 17 hours in Sephora – but it was only 13 minutes.

Ummm… Randy looks like an adult version of the boys: another Sephora victim.

Oh, Christ! The last thing Ike needs is Cartman as his "mentor." Yup, that sleazy little shit undercut Kyle to be Ike's new big brother. "There's nothing wrong with losing if you look good doing it": Eric Cartman

Of course, Randy has to start attending class with the kids because he made himself too young. Still hating the shit out of Randy.

LOLOLOL: Sephora ate the Orange Julius that was next to it.

Yeah, they're not even trying to be subtle, dropping ten-ton sexual innuendo to drive home the point of just how fucked up it is to have kids this age being this obsessed with their faces and bodies, and wanting to look young,

Holy shit! I never knew a Sephora/Backrooms mash-up could be this disturbing. Cartman and Ike were taken into the "backroom" of Sephora, where the samples had some truly horrifying side effects. Oh, and Sephora's "Captain Clark" is just as nightmarish.

Well, that's one way to settle the fight. Randy steps in to rep Kyle and Ike, but he ain't there for an aura battle. Let's just say that Chace doesn't have a perfect face anymore after Randy went "the old-fashioned way" on him.

Trump Included in New "South America" Season 29 Intro

"Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of 'South Park' to 'South America.' We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount – a Skydance Capitulation." And with that, Parker and Stone announced that South Park would now be called "South America" beginning with the current season, until further notice. The move was a "F**k You" to the corporations that took a knee and made changes to "Gulf of Mexico" and "Lake Ontario" because Trump was having a pissy fit and demanded it. In case anyone thought they were kidding, S29E01: "South American Biker Gangs" kicked off with a new opening that made it official – and included a guest appearance from Trump (you can check that out above).

Comedy Central's South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

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