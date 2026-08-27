Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: Outlander, Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Outlander: Blood of my Blood: STARZ Releases Official Season 2 Trailer

With the STARZ series returning on September 18th, here's a look at the official trailer for STARZ's Outlander: Blood of my Blood Season 2.

Article Summary STARZ drops the official Outlander: Blood of my Blood Season 2 trailer ahead of the September 18 return.

Season 2 sends Brian and Ellen into the 1715 Jacobite Rising as the Highlands divide and clans choose sides.

Henry and Julia reunite after time-travel chaos, but a disastrous plan tears them apart once again.

Outlander: Blood of my Blood Season 2 promises war, romance, and high-stakes twists across past and present.

A little less than three months after the word came down that STARZ's Outlander: Blood of my Blood would be returning on Friday, September 18th, we're getting our best look yet at what the future (and the present and the past) have in store for Henry (Jeremy Irvine), Julia (Hermione Corfield), Brian (Jamie Roy), and Ellen (Harriet Slater). Along with a new Season 2 poster and overview waiting for you below, we also have the official trailer waiting for you above.

In the second season, our lovers are separated once again as the Scottish Highlands are split in two by the 1715 Jacobite Rising, thrusting the clans into war and forcing them to choose a side in the rebellion. With the fiery crosses lit, Brian and his cousin Murtagh must return to Castle Leathers and pledge to fight beside his father, the scheming Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat. Ellen reluctantly returns to Castle Leoch to find her brothers, Colum and Dougal, feuding over how to respond to the call to arms. She cleverly devises a plan to protect Clan MacKenzie from the Crown regardless of the outcome of the uprising.

Meanwhile, Henry and Julia Beauchamp, finally reunited after their unexpected journey back in time left them lost and separated, are ready to return back to their time and their daughter, Claire. When their plan goes horribly awry, the couple is parted once again. Separated from his love and hope, Henry must grapple with his mental health as he fights to find his way back to Julia, who is forced to return to Castle Leathers and contend with her sinister husband, Lord Lovat. In addition to Corfield, Irvine, Slater, and Roy, Outlander: Blood of my Blood also stars Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, and Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan.

Matthew B. Roberts serves as the showrunner for both Outlander and Outlander: Blood of my Blood. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Michael Wilson, Jim Kohlberg, and Luke Parker Bowles serve as executive producers. Outlander: Blood of my Blood is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Outlander: Blood of my Blood builds upon the world of the long-running hit series "Outlander," based on Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!