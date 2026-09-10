Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: p-valley

P-Valley Ending Run with Season 3; STARZ Releases Teaser Trailer

The Pynk will be back for one last ride, with STARZ & Katori Hall's P-Valley returning on Friday, December 4th, for a third and final season.

Article Summary STARZ has set P-Valley Season 3 for Friday, December 4, launching the acclaimed drama’s third and final season.

P-Valley Season 3 opens with two episodes, as Katori Hall directs the premiere and teases one last ride at The Pynk.

The new season follows Chucalissa as the Promised Land Casino brings big money, bigger risks, and fresh chaos.

STARZ also released a P-Valley teaser trailer, while Katori Hall confirmed the series is ending on her own terms.

Uncle Clifford's (Nicco Annan) The Pynk will be back for one last ride, with STARZ announcing that its critically acclaimed and award-winning drama P-Valley, from creator, executive producer, and Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall, will end its run with the upcoming third season – set to premiere on Friday, December 4th, with two new episodes. With the opening chapters directed by Hall, STARZ released a teaser trailer, along with a set of first-look images, an official overview, and a special message from Hall.

In the highly anticipated nine-episode third season, when the newly-opened Promised Land Casino floods Chucalissa with scrilla, our hometown heroes learn that mo' money does indeed bring mo' mayhem. Dreamers, schemers, ballers, and shot-callers alike come from far and wide for a dance with chance – but are they willing to put their souls on the line for a legendary bag? Back at The Pynk, Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) dreams of expanding her empire while Roulette (Gail Bean) breaks the club's cardinal rule to build hers. As Lil' Murda's (J. Alphonse Nicholson) gang ties threaten to clip his wings, a caged Keyshawn (Shannon Thornton) fights to break free and take flight. The house might play with weighted dice, but the hustle always wins.

Featuring a brand-new single from Lil' Murda, "Homegrown" (featuring FendiDa Rappa), here's a look at the official trailer that was released, followed by what Hall had to say in a letter directed to the fans:

Dear Pynk Posse, There comes a moment when every stripper must hang up her heels. Seventeen years into this dance, that time has come. I began writing this story back in 2009, from the kitchen table of my little apartment in Hell's Kitchen, NYC. Inspired by the honest and courageous stories of the 40-plus midnight ballerinas I met during my research, Pussy Valley grew from the page to the stage, before debuting on the screen in 2020 as P-VALLEY. Adapting my play into three seasons of television over the past decade has been the ride of a lifetime, filled with massive highs and lows that echo the ever-changing TV landscape. Much like The Pynk, this series has survived and thrived in perilous times, buoyed by the love and support of the greatest fanbase on EARF. The rarest honor a showrunner can have in today's industry is to end a series on her own terms. This is why I chose to say goodbye with grace, grit and glitter, lowering the curtain on P-VALLEY at Season 3 with a farewell y'all truly deserve. Together, as a framily, we will celebrate this journey, hopefully having been changed by the experience of being in community together. I am grateful to the folks at STARZ, past and present, for greenlighting this series and giving a platform to so much amazing Black, queer, and femme talent. STARZ was the one network who said yes to this story—but sometimes one yes is all you need. P-VALLEY is my rumination on "The American Dream", a visual novel of 27 chapters that chronicles the lives and times of the majestic and the marginalized—a love letter to those of us in the trenches. I am forever indebted to my amazing writers, cast, and crew who moved mountains to bring this story of the little-strip-club that-could to the world. Pynk Posse, I think we did y'all proud. This daughter of Memphissippi truly believes this is her finest work. Endings often come with tears, but we all know Uncle Clifford Rule 24.5: "No cryin' at the Pynk." This is a moment to celebrate a revolution that got televised, an opus of sound and fury that sparked difficult conversations from Bible study to the Barbershop, from the pole to the pulpit. We never did it for the trophies, we did it for YOU—y'all who stood ten toes down as we tried to fall into the sky. Thank you, Pynk Posse. YOU are why we fly. May this last dance go down in history as our greatest season ever. Much love, Auntie Katori

Returning cast includes Nicco Annan (This is Us) as Uncle Clifford, Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story) as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton (Power) as Keyshawn, J. Alphonse Nicholson (Chicago P.D.) as Lil' Murda, Harriett D. Foy (Elementary) as Mayor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson (Underemployed) as Corbin, Gail Bean (The Drop: A Snowfall Saga) as Roulette, Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) as Whisper, Morocco Omari (Empire) as Big L, Dominic DeVore (The Ride) as Duffy, Jordan M. Cox (The Outsider) as Derrick, Thomas Q. Jones (Johnson) as Mane, Bertram Williams Jr. as Woddy, Mea Wilkerson as Haiku, and Loretta Devine (Grey's Anatomy) as Ernestine.

Based on her play Pussy Valley, creator Katori Hall (The Mountaintop, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jennifer Arnold, Debbie Hayn-Cass, Kemiyondo Coutinho, and Ian Olympio serve as co-executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces P-Valley for STARZ.

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