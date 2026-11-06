Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Pagans

Pagans: Paul Bettany & Steven Yeun Join Netflix Supernatural Series

Netflix's upcoming supernatural drama series Pagans has tapped Paul Bettany (VisionQuest) and Steven Yeun (Beef) to join the cast.

Netflix has signed Paul Bettany and Steven Yeun to star in its upcoming supernatural drama Pagans, from creator Joshua Zetumer (Say Anything). The previously announced cast for the show includes Sabine Grace, Logan Kim, Marin Ireland, and Intae Kim. Zetumer is executive producer and showrunner. Also executive producing for Pagans are Goddard Textiles' Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg, Jonathan van Tulleken, Erica Kay, and Celadon Pictures' Yeun and Christina Oh. Netflix won a bidding war for the show, which has been in development since late last year. Deadline Hollywood originally reported on the casting news.

Pagans Sounds Depressingly Good

Here is the logline for the show: "Pagans, a show that unearths the darkest thoughts about family, follows a man, Gus (Yeun), who becomes the sole caretaker of his two children after the tragic loss of his wife. While his son Nate (Logan Kim) is typical, his daughter, Alice (Grace), is anything but. What starts as a strained father-daughter relationship soon evolves into something far more sinister. Bettany will play Mag, a charismatic stranger. Ireland plays single mom Janelle; Intae Kim plays Casey, Gus' (Yeun) younger brother." Both Yeun and Bettany are no strangers to horror, with Yeun having starred in multiple seasons of The Walking Dead, and Bettany starring in the 2010 film Legion.

If there is one thing Netflix does well, it is supernatural series. Some of the best of the last couple of decades have been streaming on the streamer, including Stranger Things, The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher, Black Mirror, Below, and countless others. Will Pagans join them? Who knows, but getting those two very talented actors to star on the show certainly helps. I will be curious to see a trailer for this to get a sense of the tone they are shooting for. My guess is we can look out for this series around this time next year.

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