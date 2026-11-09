Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: hbo max, paramount

Paramount+/HBO Max Combo Streamer Launch Plans Set for Early 2027

Skydance announced its plan to launch Paramount+ and HBO Max as a single streaming service offering, possibly as soon as early 2027.

Earlier this year, before the merger deal was finalized, Skydance co-CEO David Ellison said that the long-term plan for Paramount+ and HBO Max was to merge the streaming services. On Monday, the multimedia company announced that Paramount+ and HBO Max will be a single offering, which could roll out in early 2027. "Starting in early 2027, consumers will be able to subscribe to both world-class streaming services at an even greater value," noted the company in a letter to shareholders (more on that below). "We look forward to sharing more details on the bundle and our streaming roadmap in the coming months."

In Skydance's Q3 2026 Shareholder Letter, here's how the news was listed as a highlight: "Planning to launch a bundled offering of HBO Max and Paramount+ in early 2027." Further in the report, more details were offered:

"We see a meaningful opportunity to grow reach and engagement, improve retention, and increase the revenue and profitability of our streaming services in line with or ahead of the leading competitors in the industry. Our first step toward bringing together Paramount+ and HBO Max is to offer them in a single bundle. Starting in early 2027, consumers will be able to subscribe to both world-class streaming services at an even greater value. We look forward to sharing more details on the bundle and our streaming roadmap in the coming months."

What's sure to also grab some attention was the news that Skydance would be utilizing what it learned from its Paramount+/Pluto TV integration – as well as "the latest in AI tools" to help "bring Paramount+ and HBO Max together much faster":

The integration of Pluto TV with Paramount+ took about 18 months. Drawing on that experience, our combined technology team, and the latest in AI tools, we expect to bring Paramount+ and HBO Max together much faster, aiming to align our backend systems within a year of closing, enabling us to quickly deliver a unified product.

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