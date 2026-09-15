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Paramount Skydance, CA AG Bonta Set to Talk WBD Deal October 14-15

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Paramount Skydance will meet for a two-day settlement conference on October 14th and 15th.

Article Summary Paramount Skydance, California AG Rob Bonta, and the WGA are set for a court-ordered settlement conference October 14-15.

The two-day talks will test whether the Paramount antitrust lawsuit can be resolved before its scheduled March 2027 trial.

By October 7, parties must file settlement statements detailing claims, defenses, key disputes, and chances of prevailing.

A September 24 hearing will decide whether plaintiffs must post a $1.88 billion bond tied to Paramount’s looming ticking fee.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta (speaking for Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Washington), David Ellison's Paramount Skydance, and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have the dates. October 14th and 15th. That's when the two-day, court-ordered settlement conference will take place to see whether the antitrust lawsuit, set to go to trial in March 2027, can be settled. Before anyone gets too excited, the conference is part of the overall legal process and doesn't mean that the two days will result in a settlement. Here are some of the bullet points from Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson:

Settlement statements are due to the Court and all respective parties, no later than October 7th. The documents lay out claims and defenses, a rundown of the major issues in dispute, "a candid evaluation of the parties' likelihood of prevailing," and what the respective party is seeking in terms of a resolution. The document should also include any specific issues "that, if resolved, would facilitate the resolution of the case," their positions on settlement, a timeline of past settlement discussions, and more. An additional confidential letter can also be submitted to the Court by either side.

During the two-day conference, all parties involved will be expected to discuss settlement objectives, potential impediments to a deal, and "the possibility of a creative resolution of the dispute."

The list of those attending the San Francisco courtroom-set conference is due by October 12th. The settlement statements and meetings are private. In addition, statements made during the conference are confidential and won't be admissible if a settlement isn't reached and the antitrust lawsuit goes to trial.

But before we get to October, September 24th is the next date to have on our radars. That's when the hearing will be held to determine whether the plaintiffs must post a $1.88 billion bond to cover the "ticking fee" that will hit Paramount once October 1st arrives. AG Bonta argues that the states shouldn't be held responsible for a deal that Ellison and his team agreed to when they signed the deal to acquire Warner Bros Discovery.

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