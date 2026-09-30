Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: paramount, Warner Bros

Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Set to Close Tuesday

David Ellison's Paramount Skydance announced that its merger with David Zaslav's Warner Bros. Discovery will close on Tuesday, October 6th.

Article Summary Paramount Skydance says its $110 billion Warner Bros. Discovery merger is set to close Tuesday, October 6.

A federal judge approved Paramount’s antitrust settlement with California and 12 states, clearing the final hurdle.

Last-minute efforts to block the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery deal failed as Judge Martínez-Olguín ruled for the merger.

Paramount Skydance also named ex-Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz co-CEO to oversee day-to-day integration of the combined company.

Earlier today, U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín signed off on the company's antitrust lawsuit settlement deal with California AG Rob Bonta and 12 states, as well as the Writers Guild of America (WGA), clearing the way for David Ellison's Paramount Skydance to finalize its $110 billion takeover of David Zaslav's Warner Bros. Discovery. Late on Wednesday, Paramount Skydance announced that the anticipated closing date for the deal is Tuesday, October 6th. A number of groups and organizations had sought a last-minute stop to the deal, but Judge Martínez-Olguín ruled in favor of Paramount, the states, and the WGA.

Earlier in the day, shortly after Judge Martínez-Olguín signed off on the settlement, Ellison announced that ex-Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz would be joining the board as co-CEO of the newly merged company. "Ellison will focus on the company's long-term strategy, creative vision and direction, including its talent relationships, strategic partnerships, technology and capital allocation," shared Paramount Skydance in a statement. "Kreiz will focus on the company's day-to-day management and integration of the combined businesses."

"Bringing together Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery to create a next-generation global media company is a transformational moment for our industry," Ellison shared in a statement earlier today. "Leading it takes a rare combination of strategic vision, operational depth, and experience running a public company at the highest levels of media. Ynon brings all three. In Ynon, I'm adding a partner with strong leadership and the operating firepower this integration demands. It's a division of labor built on our complementary strengths, with clear reporting lines, and it lets me focus where I can contribute most: long-term strategy, the company's overall creative direction, talent relationships, strategic partnerships, technology, and capital allocation. We're like-minded, we see this business the same way, and there's no one I'd rather partner with. Together we'll build one integrated company that is creator-first, tech-forward, and built to scale globally."

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