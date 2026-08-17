Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: paramount skydance, warner bros discovery

Paramount: States Should Put Up $1.9B Bond; States: We Don't Think So

David Ellison's Paramount Skydance wants the states to put up a $1.9 billion bond to cover the antitrust lawsuit. The states disagree.

Article Summary Paramount Skydance wants states and the WGA to post a $1.88 billion bond in the antitrust fight over its merger.

The Paramount merger trial is set for March 2027, raising pressure as costly daily ticking fees start after September.

Paramount says delays trigger about $7 million per day in fees and block merger synergies, financing, and deal benefits.

California AG Rob Bonta says Paramount and Warner Bros chose those terms themselves, calling the bond bid blackmail.

Not long after Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín announced that the antitrust lawsuit filed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta (speaking for Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Washington) and the WGA to block the merger deal between David Ellison's Paramount Skydance and David Zaslav's Warner Bros Discovery would begin in March 2027, we were wondering when "ticking fee" fears would start coming into play. Basically, if the deal isn't finalized by the end of September, Paramount has to pay Warner Bros Discovery shareholders about $7 million per day (with an even bigger penalty fee in place next summer). Following threats to move Paramount Skydance out of California if Bonta didn't settle the case, Paramount wants the states and WGA to put up a $1.88 billion bond to offset some of the "ticking fee" hits to the company.

"Now that trial is scheduled for March 2027, roughly four months after the trial date proposed by Defendants, and more than half a year from now, Paramount seeks the bond to which it is statutorily entitled," the motion read (available online). "Each day that passes after September 30th without the merger closing, Paramount must pay roughly $7 million in 'ticking fees' to Warner Bros. stockholders and yet more fees to its financing sources for maintaining their commitments, and it is forestalled from realizing technology and marketing synergies, among many other transaction benefits."

Not surprisingly, Bonta's office issued a statement pushing back on the motion, saying that the two companies are victims of their own agreement, and that the states shouldn't be on the hook for that. "Paramount and Warner Bros. are two sophisticated companies who willfully decided to include a costly ticking fee as a provision in their merger contract," Bonta posted on social media. "What's more, Paramount itself agreed to the timing it is now protesting. It's Blackmail: The Sequel, and we remain unmoved."

Paramount and Warner Bros. are two sophisticated companies who willfully decided to include a costly ticking fee as a provision in their merger contract. What's more, Paramount itself agreed to the timing it is now protesting. It's Blackmail: The Sequel, and we remain unmoved. https://t.co/nVnTBrX8kT — Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) August 17, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!