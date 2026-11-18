Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Skydance

Paramount TV Studios Merging with Warner Bros. TV Group: Skydance

Skydance Update: Paramount Television Studios will be folded into Warner Bros. Television Group, creating Warner Bros. Television Studios.

Article Summary Skydance is folding Paramount Television Studios into Warner Bros. Television Group as Warner Bros. Television Studios.

Channing Dungey and Matt Thunell will serve as co-presidents, reporting directly to Skydance TV chief George Cheeks.

Dungey and Thunell will also oversee BET Studios and Warner Bros. International Television Production.

CBS Studios, Skydance Sports Entertainment, and See It Now Studios stay separate under David Stapf in Skydance’s TV setup.

Skydance continues to make some big moves on the television front. Earlier this week, we learned that Channing Dungey, head of Warner Bros. Television Group, would head the newly formed Skydance Global Cable Media. The new setup includes four programming teams: Unscripted Lifestyle; Broad-Based Entertainment; Talent, Music, and Live; and Comedy and Animation. On Wednesday, Dungey's title changed again when Skydance announced that Warner Bros. Television Group (The Pitt, Ted Lasso) and Paramount Television Studios (Reacher, Dutton Ranch) were being combined. Warner Bros. Television Studios will be headed by co-presidents Dungey and Matt Thunell – with Dungey and Thunell reporting directly to George Cheeks, co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance TV. In addition, Dungey and Thunell will oversee BET Studios and Warner Bros. International Television Production. CBS Studios ("NCIS" shows, Cupertino), including CBS Studios International, Skydance Sports Entertainment, and See It Now Studios, will remain separate, with David Stapf reporting directly to Cheeks.

"Bringing together two of the industry's most prolific television studios creates a formidable creative engine, uniting extraordinary talent, resources, acclaimed programming and iconic franchises with the global scale to compete at the highest level," Cheeks shared in a memo to staff. "With Channing and Matt at the helm, we have two exceptional leaders who understand what it takes to empower creative talent, foster bold ideas and deliver programming that resonates with audiences everywhere. Alongside CBS Studios, led by the incomparable David Stapf, Warner Bros. Television Studios gives us two world-class studios, with the breadth, depth and creative ambition to deliver for Skydance platforms and third-party partners across the industry."

"The breadth and quality of programming this team delivers is truly unmatched, from Adult Swim's Rick & Morty to TLC's 90 Day Fiancé franchise, from Discovery's Puppy Bowl and Shark Week to The Soul Train Awards on BET and The VMAs on MTV, our brands are bigger than television. They are part of our audiences' daily lives in meaningful and unique ways, and I look forward to stewarding their legacies into the future alongside you," Dungey shared in a memo to staff earlier this week, outlining the new leadership structure for Skydance Global Cable Media (which Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively).

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