Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: paramount, Warner Bros

Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery Merger Hits LA County Hard: Analysis

A new analysis has Los Angeles County taking a significant financial hit if the Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros Discovery deal goes through.

Article Summary New analysis says a Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros Discovery merger could cost Los Angeles County nearly 4,500 jobs.

The report projects 10,360 job years at risk, including indirect and induced work tied to local Film and TV production.

Paramount deal fallout could slash $1.26 billion in wages, $2.78 billion in economic value, and $547 million in taxes.

Researchers warn Paramount-Warner Bros consolidation could cut production, hit LA crews hard, and threaten creator deals.

While California Attorney General Rob Bonta (speaking for Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Washington) and David Ellison's Paramount Skydance engage in a PR battle over Paramount's planned take over of David Zaslav's Warner Bros Discovery ahead of March 2027 trial date, a new report is shining a light on the potential impact a Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros Discovery deal could have on Los Angeles County – and its's not the kind of PR that Paramount is going to like.

According to a new analysis from CVL Economics and the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), reported exclusively by The Wrap, a Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros Discovery deal would lead to a loss of nearly 4,500 Film and Television jobs in Los Angeles County over the next three years. In addition, 10,360 "job years" could be at risk, including: 2,661 indirect jobs at small businesses that support production (printers, transportation companies, etc.) and 3,204 induced jobs that exist when Film and Television production members spend money in the local economy (restaurants, retailers, and more).

FYI? A "job year" represents one job maintained for one year, measuring the total volume of work that could disappear over time. In terms of what this all means from a dollars-and-cents standpoint? The job losses would result in a hit of $1.26 billion in wages, $2.78 billion in economic value, $4.06 billion in total business output, and $547 million in tax revenue (including $78.6 million in local taxes, which mostly come from property taxes)

The CVL-DEO analysis sees the economic downturn resulting from a consolidation of the two companies, which would lead to a reduction in Film and Television production, with Los Angeles-based crews expected to be hit especially hard. In addition, the analysis noted nearly 900 creators hold exclusive deals with the two companies, which could result in the creator and their team losing work if there's a slowdown on the production side. The analysis also noted that the high cost of living in Los Angeles County, as well as California, contributes to productions leaving the state, as well as stronger financial incentives from other states.

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