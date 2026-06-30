Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: paramount, Warner Bros

Paramount/Warner Bros Roadblock? UK May Not Be OK with Merger Deal

British culture minister Lisa Nandy is "minded to intervene" in the merger deal between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros Discovery.

Article Summary Paramount Skydance’s Warner Bros Discovery merger faces new UK scrutiny as Lisa Nandy signals she may intervene.

Nandy cites public-interest concerns over media plurality, including diversity of views in news media and ownership.

For Paramount, any delay could prove costly: a ticking fee starts October 1 if the merger is not closed by September.

Paramount says it sees no UK media plurality issues and remains confident the merger will meet its planned timeline.

While the Trump Administration seemed just peachy with the idea of David Ellison's Paramount Skydance gobbling up David Zaslav's Warner Bros Discovery, giving the merger deal its blessing with no notes, that may not be the case over in the UK. It seems some serious concerns about media diversity have raised some major red flags, so much so that British culture minister Lisa Nandy has said in a statement that she was "minded to intervene" on the deal moving forward.

"Following engagement with the parties and independent research, my Department has today written to the current and proposed owners of Warner Bros Discovery on my behalf to inform them that I am minded to intervene" on behhalf of the greater public interest, including having a "sufficient plurality of views in news media" and a "sufficient plurality of persons with control of the media enterprises," read the statement from Nandy, seen by many as Nandy's heads-up before official actions are taken.

Why does this matter to Ellison and Paramount Skydance? Because of a little clause included in the deal that has suddenly become a very, very big one. Because Ellison was confident the deal would get done in a timely manner, the Warner Bros deal included a "ticking fee": Paramount Skydance will pay a fee to shareholders beginning on October 1st if the merger isn't closed by the end of September. The penalty (or "ticking fee") is $0.25 per share per quarter until the deal is officially done – or approximately $650 million per quarter.

"We are grateful for the continued constructive engagement with all interested government bodies and relevant authorities, including in the UK. We are confident that our proposed transaction does not pose any media plurality issues in the UK and remain confident in our stated transaction timeline," said a spokesperson for Paramount Skydance when news of the UK's concerns first hit headlines.

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