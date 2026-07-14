Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Paramount/Warner Bros Woes, Carrie & Crystal Lake: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Absolute Batman, Crystal Lake, Paramount/WB, Sex Criminals, Carrie, President Curtis, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Paramount and Warner Bros face fresh pressure as an antitrust lawsuit from 12 states challenges the deal.

Paramount pushes back on the antitrust claims, making the Warner Bros dispute a major TV industry flashpoint.

Horror highlights include Peacock's Crystal Lake teaser and new looks at Prime Video's Carrie series.

Also on the radar: Absolute Batman, Doctor Who, Tracker, WWE, Dead City, and Sex Criminals updates.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Dark Side of the Ring, The Walking Dead: Dead City, WWE/AEW, Absolute Batman, Crystal Lake, Tracker, Paramount/Warner Bros, Sex Criminals, Carrie, President Curtis, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, July 14th, 2026:

Dark Side of the Ring S07E03 Preview: The Night Hulk Hogan Quit TNA

Mass Effect Series Writer: "Work Continues, The Writers Are Writing"

The Walking Dead: Dead City: NYC Tourist Walkers Help Hype Season 3

WWE Survivor Series Heads to Houston and Isn't Copying AEW

Absolute Batman: Scott Snyder Shares New Insights Into Animated Series

Jalen Brunson Joins Roman Reigns at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Viewing Guide: What You Need to Know!

WWE Raw Preview: Contract Signings, Brock Lesnar, and Gauntlet War

Crystal Lake Teaser: Peacock Previews "Friday the 13th" Prequel Series

Tracker: Jensen Ackles Is "Waiting for the Phone Call" for Season 4

Paramount Pushes Back on Antitrust Lawsuit Over Warner Bros Deal

Sex Criminals EP Shares Look at Imogen Poots/Suze & John Reynolds/Jon

Paramount/Warner Bros Deal Hit with Antitrust Lawsuit From 12 States

Carrie: Prime Video Previews Upcoming Stephen King Series Adaptation

President Curtis Teaser: Suddenly, Beth & Summer Are Big O'Doyle Fans

Carrie: Mike Flanagan on How Series Takes Different Approach to Novel

Doctor Who: Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor Gets a New Sonic Screwdriver

Peaky Blinders Team "Devastated," "Forever Grateful" for Sam Neill

Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker: Can Martha Jones Help Break The Silence?

Mayfair Witches, Energon Universe/SDCC & HOTD: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!