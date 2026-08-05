Paramount/WB 2027, Heated Rivalry & Ted Lasso: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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Paramount/WB 2027, Heated Rivalry S02 & Ted Lasso: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Paramount/Warner Bros, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, Wonder Man, Heated Rivalry, Ted Lasso, and more!

Article Summary Paramount Skydance/Warner Bros deal heats up as a judge sets a March 2027 antitrust trial and reactions begin.

David Ellison's CNN claims add new context to the Paramount-Warner Bros legal fight driving industry headlines.

TV updates span Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, Wonder Man, Reacher, The Boys, and The X-Files trailer.

Heated Rivalry Season 2 buzz and Ted Lasso Season 4 insights join WWE Raw and UFC Freedom 250 coverage.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Raw, Paramount Skydance/Warner Bros Discovery, The X-Files, UFC Freedom 250, Reacher, The Boys, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, Wonder Man, Heated Rivalry, Ted Lasso, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, August 5th, 2026:

WWE Raw Review: Returns and Confrontations in Des Moines

Paramount Skydance Reacts to March 2027 Warner Bros Deal Trial Date

The X-Files: I Want to Believe -Vrach Frankenshteyn Trailer Released

Judge Sets Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros Antitrust Trial: March 2027

UFC Freedom 250: Trump's MMA Birthday Present Results in $30M Loss

Reacher: Prime Video Releases New Set of Season 4 Preview Images

The Boys Universe: Mr. Edgar Is Having a Hard Time with New VCU Logo

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story Set for September; Images Released

Wonder Man: Did Marvel Studios or Disney Pull The Plug on Season 2?

Heated Rivalry Creator Tierney Needs Big Season 2 Favor From Fans

Ted Lasso Season 4: Tanya Reynolds on Connecting with Alice's Story

CNN Reason for Paramount/Warner Bros Lawsuits, David Ellison Claims

Ted Lasso, Creature Commandos & Scooby-Doo: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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