Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek

Patrick Stewart Discusses His Star Trek Legacy, Retirement Rumors

Star Trek legend Sir Patrick Stewart reflected on his franchise legacy through Picard and addressed those recent retirement rumors.

Article Summary Patrick Stewart reflects on his Star Trek legacy, calling The Next Generation’s 40th anniversary especially surreal.

Stewart recalls returning as Jean-Luc Picard after years away and how Picard reshaped his connection to Star Trek.

After opposing a TNG reunion, Stewart says Picard season 3’s full cast return became a joyful, satisfying farewell.

Addressing retirement rumors, Stewart says he still seeks new acting challenges and can’t imagine leaving the craft.

It's well documented how Sir Patrick Stewart made the transition from Royal Shakespearean actor to TV actor with his signature role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation; it had a considerable uphill battle winning over existing Original Series fans and new fans discovering it on syndication. As the first two seasons were marred by underperforming ratings and low morale from questionable writing, the series eventually hit its stride, and Stewart embraced the sci-fi genre, franchise, and TV family, and the rest, they say, is history. Even after the series original run ended in 1994, and the show graduated to the four theatrical films, Stewart didn't look back, expanding his legendary pop culture legacy over at Marvel playing Professor Charles Xavier for eight films, as the X-Men franchise made the transition from Fox back to Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and will make his final, for now, appearance in the role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Before returning to his Marvel family, Stewart made one more return as Jean-Luc in the Paramount+ sequel series Picard and was joined by his TNG castmates for the third and final season. Speaking with TV Insider and TV Guide for Star Trek's 60th anniversary and TNG's 40th, the actor reflected on his legacy in the franchise, his initial objections to having a TNG reunion, and addressed his acting retirement rumors.

Star Trek: Patrick Stewart on Embracing His Franchise Sci-Fi Legacy

When asked about the aforementioned milestones, including his six years since his return to the role as Jean-Luc after initially swearing he would never return before being won over by creators Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, Kirsten Beyer, and Michael Chabon, "All of these anniversaries are wildly surreal for me, but the 40th anniversary of 'The Next Generation' is particularly remarkable. I still remember my first day driving onto the Paramount lot like it was yesterday."

While 2002's Nemesis left the TNG cast a bit soured as their final film entry, Stewart was "delighted" with how Picard ended, which saw the U.S.S. Enterprise-D crew playing poker again, reminiscent of the TNG finale of "All Good Things…" In his book, "Making It So," the actor explained he explicitly had it in his contract with Paramount in his return that he did not want a TNG reunion, but eventually acquiesced, "I'm so glad I listened to the writers and producers of 'Picard.' Having the whole cast involved in that final season made for an absolutely joyous and satisfying experience. They're all such dear friends, but also exceptionally talented artists."

Among rumors that Avengers: Doomsday, which finally sees the X-Men make their proper live-action debut in the MCU, is Stewart's final on-screen role before his retirement, "As any actor my age will tell you, there are fewer and fewer available roles as we get older. That being said, I still continue to receive interesting offers, and I love being challenged by new work, like voicing a pig's head in Riz Ahmed's brilliant new series Bait. I can't imagine ever officially 'retiring.' I'll always and forever be an actor." For more on how Stewart's wife, Sunny Ozell, made a cameo in Picard and has no regrets taking up the captain's chair, you can check out the entire interview.

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