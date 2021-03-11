Paul Wight Reveals Gritty Details of Pooping His Pants in the Ring

Paul Wight recalled an embarrassing story on the latest edition of Renée Paquett‪e's podcast, Oral Sessions. Wight was a guest on the show following his recent signing with AEW, and he discussed that, how he got signed to WCW, why he wants to be a commentator, and why he joined AEW. But he also talked about the time he crapped his pants in the ring.

"In Cape Town, I had some bad food and this is back when I had the leather pants you know, thank God," said Wight. "I hit that mat, [Brock Lesnar] goes 'Did you shit?' I said 'Yeah' He goes 'Hahahahaha, you shit.' Then while I'm laying in the ring after the F5, he keeps stepping on my stomach like he's trying to get more to come out. Ge had dumped Paul Heyman in the ring too. That was the finish and then I would usually get up, pull Paul up, throw Paul over my shoulder, and carry Paul out. That was the end of the night for the heels. We were totally humiliated. This night I was humiliated. So, Pauly is lying there he goes 'You gonna carry me to the back?' I'm like, 'No' 'What do you mean you're not gonna carry me to the back?' 'I shit myself' 'What?' 'I shit my pants' 'I can't hear you. What?' 'I shit myself!' 'Oh, okay, are you alright?"

"Oh my God," said Paquette. "Just an Imodium and a new pair of pants that will set me straight, thanks."

"So, meanwhile, I'm the guy out the back of the arena with a hose, hosing off my pants," Wight added.

"Thank God they were leather," commented Paquette.

The quotes from the podcast were provided by The Volume, the podcast network of which Oral Sessions is a part. You can listen to the full episode of Renée Paquett‪e's Oral Sessions podcast with guest Paul Wight here.