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Peacemaker: Jennifer Holland's 2 Heartbreaking Post-Season 2 Scenarios

Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland shared two scenarios for Emilia Harcourt and Chris (John Cena) post-Season 2 and they're both heartbreaking.

Article Summary Peacemaker Season 2 ends in tragedy as Chris Smith is kidnapped by Rick Flag Sr and stranded in an unknown dimension.

Jennifer Holland says Harcourt may suspect Rick Flag Sr’s dimension scheme is why Chris suddenly vanished.

Holland’s second Peacemaker theory is even sadder: Harcourt could believe Chris left to protect everyone from himself.

Peacemaker Season 2 deepens Chris and Harcourt’s bond, making his disappearance and their stalled romance more heartbreaking.

If there was a major loose end from Peacemaker creator James Gunn at the end of season two, it would be Chris Smith's (John Cena) sudden disappearance from his ARGUS teammates after he was kidnapped by Rick Flag Sr (Frank Grillo) and banished to an unknown dimension without a way to get home. Throughout the season, Chris/Peacemaker has been battling his ongoing depression, making sense of his worth, tying it all to his feelings for Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland). As the two open up about their feelings toward one another, he struggles with Harcourt's lack of willingness to be vulnerable and embrace him into her heart. Just as things start to turn the corner, the season two finale turns the potential love story into a tragedy with our hero with an uncertain fate. While promoting her work with Milk-Bone as part of the partnership with Warner Bros' Supergirl, Holland spoke to Comic Book about how Harcourt could be feeling hypothetically if Gunn ever decided to make Peacemaker season three, having been ghosted.

Peacemaker Star Jennifer Holland on Harcourt's Feelings for Chris After the Season Two Finale

"I just think likelihood number one is that she sort of, you know, she saw what Rick Flag was doing with Salvation and going through the to the different dimensions. She saw what he was doing, and she started to piece things together towards the end there," Holland said. "And so either she suspects that Chris is gone because of something to do with that, or likelihood number two is that he was trying to leave the whole time, like in season two. You see him, he keeps trying to say, 'I'm the problem in my life – in everyone else's life, I'm the common denominator. I need to take myself out of the equation so that everyone else can live a good, happy life.'"

It took a lot of work from Chris's teammates in Harcourt, Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Adrian/Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), and Economos (Steve Agee) to remind Peacemaker his worth to each of them and the world at large, since he found a world that saw his brother, Keith (David Denman) and father, Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick) alive again and becoming part of a superhero trio, and where world where Harcourt loved him without character-defining trauma to hold her back. As we find out late in the season, the ideal world Chris found himself in actually resembles Earth-X and Earth-50 from DC Comics, which saw fascists and white supremacy reign. For more on Holland's collaboration with Milk-Bone, you can check out the entire interview. Both seasons of Peacemaker are on HBO Max.

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